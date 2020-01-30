Apache Livestock, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 1,097 head of cattle selling on Jan. 23, compared to 2,403 head on Jan. 16 and 1,351 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The receipts for Jan. 23 included 977 head of feeder cattle, 78 head of slaughter cattle and 42 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 2,162 head of feeder cattle, 143 head of slaughter cattle and 98 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $2 to $4 lower and the feeder heifers were selling $1 to $2 lower. The steer calves were selling $3 to $6 lower. The heifer calves were steady to $5 lower. The quality was fair to attractive with weak demand. The slaughter cows were selling $1 to $3 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling $1 higher. A total of 120 cows and bulls was sold with 65% going to packers. The supply included 89% feeder cattle with 56% steers, 42% were heifers and 2% were bulls; 7% was slaughter cattle with 58% cows and 42% were bulls; and 4% was replacement cattle with 95% bred cows and 5% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 57%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.