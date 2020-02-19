Apache Livestock Auction, Apache, Oklahoma, reported receipts of 660 head of cattle selling on Feb. 13, compared to 376 head on Feb. 6 and 2,119 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Market News, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The Feb. 13 total included 567 head of feeder cattle, 55 head of slaughter cattle and 38 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 348 head of feeder cattle, 22 head of slaughter cattle and six head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, wet and muddy conditions reduced receipts and prevented a comparable trend. The quality was good to attractive with light weight grazing flesh calves in high demand. The slaughter cows were selling $1 to $2 higher. The slaughter bulls were not tested. The supply included 86% feeder cattle with 51% steers, 40% were heifers and 10% were bulls; 8% was slaughter cattle with 88% cows and 12% were bulls; and 6% was replacement cattle with 84% bred cows and 16% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 32%.
