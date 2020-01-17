The Amarillo Livestock Auction, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 641 head of cattle selling on Jan. 13, compared to 572 head on Jan. 6, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the light weight steer and heifer calves were steady to firm and the yearlings were not well tested. The trade activity was moderate on moderate to good demand. Fire warnings were in the area due to unseasonable warm temperatures and high winds. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to weak on a light test. The supply included 92% feeder cattle with 34% steers, 55% were heifers and 11% were bulls; 6% was slaughter cattle with 95% cows and 5% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 35%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 290 lbs., 206.00; 2 head, 360 lbs., 186.00; 11 head, 406 to 442 lbs., 170.00 to 175.00 (172.10; 5 head, 495 lbs., 169.00; 8 head, 562 to 593 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (146.44); 3 head, 635 lbs., 144.50 unweaned; 21 head, 688 lbs., 139.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 377 lbs., 160.00; 8 head, 431 lbs., 151.00; 5 head, 507 lbs., 139.00; 24 head, 566 lbs., 145.00; 4 head, 836 lbs., 125.00; 14 head, 867 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 287 lbs., 140.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 280 lbs., 171.00; 8 head, 326 to 330 lbs., 168.00 to 170.00 (169.01); 19 head, 351 to 399 lbs., 149.75 to 161.00 (152.07); 10 head, 412 to 424 lbs., 149.00 to 150.00 (149.49); 26 head, 465 to 494 lbs., 139.00 to 145.50 (142.73); 5 head, 520 lbs., 134.50; 21 head, 568 to 598 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (127.73); 18 head, 605 to 644 lbs., 130.50 to 131.00 (130.92) unweaned; 12 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 118.00 to 127.00 (123.55) unweaned; 4 head, 938 lbs., 106.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 18 head, 367 to 391 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (142.03); 8 head, 486 to 493 lbs., 120.00 to 138.00 (131.19); 21 head, 503 to 511 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (127.11); 20 head, 765 lbs., 125.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 551 to 558 lbs., 137.00 to 147.50 (140.53); 8 head, 633 lbs., 128.00; 12 head, 665 to 680 lbs., 119.00 to 123.00 (120.65); 7 head, 795 lbs., 101.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1070 lbs., 52.50 high dressing. Lean, 85 to 90%, 14 head, 1040 to 1200 lbs., 42.00 to 47.50 (43.89) average; 6 head, 840 to 1025 lbs., 37.00 to 38.00 (37.24) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 1 head, 1655 lbs., 67.50 average.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 865 lbs., 685.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1100 to 1135 lbs., 785.00 to 835.00 (810.39); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 1000 lbs., 735.00 to 760.00 (751.67); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1100 lbs., 600.00.
