Amarillo Livestock Auction, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 202 head of cattle were selling on March 23, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
The total included 194 head of feeder cattle, five head of slaughter cattle and three head of replacement cattle. There was not enough cattle for a market trend. The trade activity was light on good demand. The cattle board futures have been up the limit, trying to recoup the hard losses. The supply included 96% feeder cattle with 100% heifers; 2% were slaughter sattle with 50% cows and 50% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 100% cow to calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 100%.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 70 head, 744 lbs., 115.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, lean, 85 to 90%, per hundreweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1130 lbs., 70.50 high dressing. Bulls 1 to 2, 1 head, 1645 lbs., 84.00 average.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 800 lbs., 810.00.
