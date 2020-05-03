Amarillo Livestock, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 287 head of cattle selling on April 27, compared to 414 head on April 20, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
The total included 270 head of feeder cattle, 10 head of slaughter cattle and seven head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 402 head of feeder cattle, six head of slaughter cattle and six head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, there was not enough comparable sales of feeder cattle for a market trend. The trade activity was light to moderate on moderate demand. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady on a light test. The supply included: 94% feeder cattle with 11% steers, 77% were heifers, 13% were bulls); 3% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows; and 2% was replacement cattle with 60% bred cows and 40% were bred heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 83%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 584 lbs., 128.00; 4 head, 661 lbs., 108.50 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 743 lbs., 106.00 unweaned.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 417 lbs., 135.00; 18 head, 855 lbs., 95.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 515 lbs., 113.00; 5 head, 590 lbs., 104.00; 3 head, 740 lbs., 93.00; 75 head 774 to 778 lbs., 92.50 to 100.50 (99.97).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 465 lbs., 139.00; 2 head, 637 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 517 lbs., 123.00; 6 head, 664 lbs., 105.50; 4 head, 975 lbs., 85.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 1175 to 1520 lbs., 62.00 to 65.00 (63.74) high dressing. Lean, 85 to 90%, 2 head, 1015 to 1225 lbs., 52.50 to 55.00 (53..87) average; 2 head, 1100 to 1150 lbs., 45.00 to 50.00 (47.56) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 1075 lbs., 650.00; over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1100 to 1400 lbs., 660.00 to 735.00 (700.00). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, under 2 years old, 3rd trimester, 800 lbs., 625.00 to 710.00 (667.50).
