Amarillo Livestock, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 739 head of cattle selling on Dec. 16, compared to 805 head on Dec. 9, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves were selling with a higher undertone. The yearlings were not well tested in previous sale. The trade was fairly active on good demand. Fridgid temperatures swept across the trading area but brought little moisture to no moisture. The slaughter cows and bulls were mostly steady. The supply included 78% feeder cattle with 48% steers, 48% were heifers and 4% were bulls; 10% was slaughter cattle with 83% cows and 17% were bulls; and 12% was replacement cattle with 43% bred cows and 57% were cow to calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 62%. No sale will be conducted the next two weeks due to the holidays. The sale will resume Jan. 6.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 290 lbs., 190.00; 1 head, 300 lbs., 170.00; 4 head, 360 to 390 lbs., 173.00 to 182.50 (175.24); 6 head, 450 to 459 lbs., 145.00 to 169.00 (165.07); 11 head, 518 to 534 lbs., 150.00 to 158.00 (152.51); 125 head, 863 lbs., 147.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 320 lbs., 165.00; 3 head, 401 lbs., 149.00; 4 head, 507 lbs., 149.00. Medium frame 3 to 4, 4 head, 465 lbs., 86.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 320 lbs., 142.00; 6 head, 355 to 392 lbs., 140.00 to 143.00 (142.36); 14 head, 415 to 442 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (142.23); 8 head, 482 to 492 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (127.24); 20 head, 501 to 517 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (127.25); 10 head, 570 lbs., 125.00; 3 head, 730 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 330 lbs., 135.00; 2 head, 412 lbs., 141.00; 2 head, 460 lbs., 141.00; 8 head, 524 to 528 lbs., 119.00 to 120.00 (119.38); 6 head, 554 lbs., 115.00; 82 head, 718 to 737 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (133.57). Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 401 lbs., 122.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 554 lbs., 147.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head,620 to 645 lbs., 113.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 1155 to 1175 lbs., 47.50 to 48.00 (47.62) average; 1 head, 1140 lbs., 42.50 low. Lean. 85 to 90%, 3 head, 1090 to 1250 lbs., 45.00 to 47.00 (46.28) average; 1 head, 1130 lbs., 50.00 high; 1 head, 1200 lbs., 44.00 low. Bulls 1, 1730 lbs., 67.00 average. Bulls 1 to 2, 1 head, 1400 lbs., 61.00 low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight,5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1075 lbs., 760.00; 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1115 to 1280 lbs., 750.00 to 775.00 (761.64); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 17 head, 1150 to 1385 lbs., 600.00 to 725.00 (630.53); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 14 head, 1175 to 1410 lbs., 645.00 to 750.00 (674.44).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 27 head, 1175 to 1200 lbs., 1210.00 to 1300.00 (1257.14); 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1300 lbs., 850.00; over 8 years old, open, 19 head, 1050 to 1225 lbs., 725.00 to 810.00 (777.36).
