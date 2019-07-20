The Amarillo Livestock Auction, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 812 head of cattle selling on July 15, compred to 872 head the previous week, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
In comparison to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were selling $2 to $7 higher. The trade was moderately active on good demand. Typical hot and dry weather was forecast for the rest of the week with temperatures reaching triple digits. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady. The supply included 94% feeder cattle with 53% steers, 43% were heifers and 4% were bulls; 4% was slaughter cattle with 92% cows and 8% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 94% bred cows and 6% were heifer pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 93%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 625 lbs., 145.00 unweaned; 15 head, 692 lbs., 143.00; 7 head, 735 lbs., 142.00; 66 head, 810 to 826 lbs., 134.00 to 137.50 (136.64); 99 head, 850 to 875 lbs., 129.00 to 133.00 (132.65); 36 head, 925 lbs., 129.00; 46 head, 1000 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 311 lbs., 181.00; 3 head, 593 lbs., 134.00; 4 head, 738 lbs., 135.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 411 to 436 lbs., 125.00 to 125.50 (125.26); 28 head, 681 to 698 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (126.38); 15 head, 729 lbs., 130.00; 60 head, 791 to 795 lbs., 120.00 to 122.50 (120.79); 74 head, 807 to 814 lbs., 123.00 to 126.00 (124.25); 31 head, 867 lbs., 122.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 752 lbs., 110.00 full; 4 head, 861 lbs., 100.00 fleshy.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 410 lbs., 139.00; 4 head, 475 lbs., 133.00; 8 head, 740 lbs., 123.50.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 11 head, 1450 lbs., 60.50 average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 1 head, 1225 lbs., 60.50 average; 1 head, 1200 lbs., 64.00 high; 1 head, 1015 lbs., 54.50 low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 18 head, 1000 to 1025 lbs., 57.25 to 60.50 (57.54) average; 1 head, 945 lbs., 62.50 high. Bulls 1 to 2, 3 head, 1500 to 2000 lbs., 80.00 to 85.00 (82.74) average.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 11 head, 800 to 1000 lbs., 625.00 to 650.00 (642.72); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 875 lbs., 810.00; 2 to 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 3 head, 1200 to 1550 lbs., 860.00 to 975.00 (908.77); under 8 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 900 lbs., 610.00. Heifer pairs, medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, under 2 years old, open, 1 head, 800 lbs., 825.00,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.