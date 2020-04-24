Amarillo Livestock Auction, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 414 head of cattle selling on April 20, compared to 211 head on April 13, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
There were not enough comparable sales on any class of cattle for a market trend. The trade activity was light to moderate on moderate demand. Spring-like temperatures with a chance of rain was in the forecast for the week. The supply included 97% feeder cattle with 61% steers, 32% were heifers and 7% were bulls; 1% was slaughter cattle with 67% cows and 33% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 83% bred cows and 17% were bred heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 66%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 387 lbs., 165.00; 19 head, 463 to 495 lbs., 144.00 to 162.50 (160.43); 38 head, 569 lbs., 141.50; 31 head, 696 lbs., 120.50; 44 head, 800 to 844 lbs., 105.00 to 109.50 (108.28); 5 head, 1144 lbs., 80.00; 9 head, 1219 lbs., 79.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 405 lbs., 144.00; 1 head, 455 lbs., 138.00; 8 head, 521 to 540 lbs., 118.00 to 132.00 (124.77); 9 head, 600 lbs., 114.50; 24 head, 683 to 692 lbs., 109.00 to 114.00 (113.58); 2 head, 745 lbs., 96.00; 7 head, 797 lbs., 95.00; 1 head, 830 lbs., 95.00; 14 head, 993 lbs., 87.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 458 lbs., 135.00; 5 head, 536 lbs., 129.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 610 lbs., 111.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 570 lbs., 128.00; 6 head, 610 lbs., 123.00; 10 head, 658 to 690 lbs., 110.00 to 119.00 (116.21).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Lean, 85 to 90%, 2 head, 1200 to 1250 lbs., 53.00 to 56.00 (54.47) average dressing; 1 head, 1075 lbs., 61.00 high; 1 head, 950 lbs., 50.00 low. Bulls 1 to 2, 2 head, 1525 to 1700 lbs., 80.00 average.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1275 lbs., 1135.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1275 lbs., 885.00; 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 1200 to 1375 lbs., 880.00 to 1050.00 (998.35). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, under 2 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 775 lbs., 675.00.
