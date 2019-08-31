Amarillo Livestock Auction, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 478 head of cattle selling on Aug. 26, compared to 325 head on Aug. 19, according to the USDA to Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
In comparison to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were steady to $5 higher. The trade activity was light to moderate on moderate demand. Some of the area was fortunate enough to receive rainfall and a cool down, but near triple digit temperatures returned to start off the week. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady on a light test. The supply included 94% feeder cattle with 13% steers, 65% were heifers and 23% were bulls; 5% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows; and 1% was replacement cattle with 67% bred cows and 33% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 38%.
No sale is planned for Labor Day and the sale will resume Sept. 9.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 348 lbs., 160.00; 10 head, 427 lbs., 145.00; 11 head, 540 lbs., 126.00 unweaned.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 338 lbs., 141.00; 19 head, 400 to 438 lbs., 130.00 to 143.00 (134.88); 10 head, 540 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 6 head, 647 lbs., 117.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 290 lbs., 130.00; 8 head, 405 to 421 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (120.10); 11 head, 496 lbs., 112.00 to 116.00 (114.55); 71 head, 760 lbs., 126.75. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 362 lbs., 110.00; 7 head, 401 lbs., 106.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 410 lbs., 170.00; 7 head, 477 lbs., 151.00; 7 head, 603 lbs., 114.00; 2 head, 725 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 383 lbs., 131.00; 12 head, 484 to 494 lbs., 116.00 to 121.00 (118.11). Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 438 lbs., 111.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 1165 to 1340 lbs., 58.00 to 60.00 (58.71) average dressing; 1 head, 1000 lbs., 52.00 low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 2 head, 1100 lbs., 52.00 low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 4 head, 1200 to 1225 lbs., 685.00 to 700.00 (696.31).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, over 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1275 lbs., 1025.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 1050 lbs., 1125.00.
