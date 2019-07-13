The Amarillo Livestock Auction, Amarillo, Texas, had receipts of 852 head of cattle selling on July 9, compared to 692 head two weeks ago and 260 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
When compared to two weeks ago, the feeder steers and heifers were selling $5 to as much as $10 higher on limited comparable sales. The trade was fairly active on good demand. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $3 higher. The supply included 95% feeder cattle with 49% steers, 47% were heifers and 4% were bulls; 4% was slaughter cattle with 80% cows and 20% were bulls; 1% was replacement cattle with 33% bred cows and 67% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 75%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 280 lbs., 160.00; 9 head, 513 to 526 lbs., 140.00 to 143.00 (140.98); 4 head, 693 lbs., 135.50; 3 head, 698 lbs., 127.00 fleshy; 5 head, 666 lbs., 127.00 full; 6 head, 706 lbs., 122.50 unweaned; 16 head, 847 lbs., 126.00; 6 head, 826 lbs., 120.00 full; 214 head, 882 lbs., 131.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 467 lbs., 154.50; 16 head, 589 lbs., 137.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 438 lbs., 133.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 400 lbs., 140.00; 16 head, 450 to 475 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (125.48) fleshy; 2 head, 650 lbs., 123.00; 2 head, 685 lbs., 112.00 unweaned; 8 head, 745 lbs., 120.00; 58 head, 820 lbs., 117.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 455 lbs., 140.00; 17 head, 546 lbs., 133.00; 10 head, 655 to 685 lbs., 116.00 to 118.00 (116.39); 141 head, 755 lbs., 123.50. Medium and large frame 2, 18 head, 483 lbs., 116.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 7 head, 555 lbs., 108.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 465 to 485 lbs., 138.00 to 145.00 (141.93); 18 head, 568 to 587 lbs., 128.00 to 130.00 (129.13). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 595 lbs., 130.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 1 head, 1495 lbs., 60.50 average dressing; 6 head, 1475 lbs., 62.75 high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 1 head, 1220 lbs., 60.50 average;= 2 head, 1055 to 1100 lbs., 62.00 to 62.50 (62.26) high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 4 head, 885 to 1200 lbs., 55.00 to 60.00 (58.07) average; 2 head, 840 to 1045 lbs., 50.00 to 51.00 (50.45) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 2 head, 1645 to 1885 lbs., 82.50 to 85.00 (83.83) average; 2 head, 1555 to 1730 lbs., 77.50 to 80.00 (78.82) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, over 5 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1000 to 1380 lbs., 810.00 to 850.00 (833.19).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, over 8 years old, open, 3 head, 1100 to 1200 lbs., 985.00 to 1010.00 (993.82). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, over 5 years old, open, 1 head, 1150 lbs., 1125.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.