Amarillo Livestock, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 572 head of cattle selling on Jan. 6, compared to 739 head on Dec. 16, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous sale before the holidays, the feeder steers and heifers were selling $1 to $2 higher. The trade was fairly active on good demand. The slaughter cows and bulls were mostly selling $1 to $3 higher. The supply included 90% feeder cattle with 30% steers, 61% were heifers and 9% were bulls; 6% was slaughter cattle with 93% cows and 7% were bulls; and 5% was replacement cattle with 30% bred cows and 70% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 55%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 420 to 440 lbs., 158.00 to 164.00 (160.06); 10 head, 452 to 462 lbs., 169.00 to 171.00 (170.01); 1 head, 530 lbs., 160.00; 8 head, 596 lbs., 156.00; 42 head, 630 to 645 lbs., 151.00 to 161.75 (156.85); 4 head, 600 to 632 lbs., 141.00 to 147.00 (143.92) unweaned; 11 head, 756 to 775 lbs., 140.00 to 144.50 (141.61); 2 head, 770 lbs., 137.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 437 lbs., 165.00; 7 head, 614 lbs., 152.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 365 to 392 lbs., 147.00 to 159.00 (154.58); 3 head, 431 lbs., 153.50; 31 head, 465 to 496 lbs., 142.00 to 147.00 (144.14); 3 head, 520 lbs., 139.00; 13 head, 570 to 575 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (138.47); 3 head, 576 lbs., 114.00 full; 11 head, 600 to 611 lbs., 128.00 to 133.50 (132.82) unweaned; 8 head, 650 to 697 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.86) unweaned; 9 head, 736 lbs., 131.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 321 lbs., 159.00; 2 head, 460 lbs., 140.00; 2 head, 587 lbs., 130.00; 69 head, 734 lbs., 136.00. Medium frame 2 to 3, 6 head, 507 lbs., 84.00; 9 head, 560 lbs., 80.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 521 lbs., 157.50; 6 head, 575 to 596 lbs., 144.00 to 145.00 (144.51); 5 head, 600 lbs., 139.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 496 lbs., 135.00; 7 head, 503 lbs., 137.50.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 1275 to 1475 lbs., 52.00 to 53.00 (52.79) high dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 4 head, 1125 to 1310 lbs., 46.00 to 50.50 (48.44) average; 4 head, 1175 to 1300 lbs., 53.00 to 55.00 (53.76) high; 2 head, 1250 to 1325 lbs., 42.00 to 45.00 (43.54) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 7 head, 1050 to 1200 lbs., 45.50 to 47.50 (46.05) average; 1 head, 1200 lbs., 52.00 high; 1 head, 1100 lbs., 42.00 low. Bulls 1 to 2, 2 head, 1475 to 1525 lbs., 72.00 average.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 4 head, 1075 to 1100 lbs., 750.00 to 875.00 (790.03);
over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 1175 to 1250 lbs., 610.00 to 675.00 (654.22).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 1125 to 1225 lbs., 975.00 to 1200.00 (1092.29); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1050 lbs., 1175.00; over 8 years old, open, 7 head, 1025 to 1275 lbs., 750.00 to 1075.00 (881.55); over 8 years old, 1st trimester, 6 head, 1075 to 1275 lbs., 850.00 to 1200.00 (1008.30).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.