Amarillo Livestock, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 1,019 head of cattle selling on Oct. 21, compared to 609 head on Oct. 14, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves were selling with a lower undertone and there were not enough comparable sales of yearlings for a trend. The trade was fairly active on moderate to good demand. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $3 lower. The supply included 71% feeder cattle with 56% steers, 39% were heifers and 5% were bulls; 18% was slaughter cattle with 81% cows and 19% were bulls; and 12% was replacement cattle with 81% bred cows and 19% were cow to calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 47%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 255 lbs., 188.00; 2 head, 395 lbs., 169.00; 21 head, 421 to 447 lbs., 158.00 to 171.00 (165.41); 37 head, 483 to 497 lbs., 148.00 to 156.00 (154.41); 52 head, 525 to 542 lbs., 139.50 to 149.75 (145.87); 6 head, 628 lbs., 133.00 unweaned; 10 head, 675 to 679 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (123.99) unweaned; 112 head, 908 to 937 lbs., 135.00 to 136.00 (135.83). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 492 lbs., 143.00; 3 head, 508 lbs., 140.00; 2 head, 620 lbs., 133.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head,407 lbs., 119.00; 4 head, 587 lbs., 118.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 3 head, 471 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 382 lbs., 153.00; 16 head, 414 to 440 lbs., 136.00 to 145.00 (142.47); 27 head, 457 to 492 lbs., 132.00 to 144.00 (140.94); 32 head, 508 to 531 lbs., 125.00 to 133.50 (130.78); 5 head, 631 lbs., 110.00 fleshy; 11 head, 800 lbs., 120.00; 30 head, 877 lbs., 122.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 468 lbs., 140.00; 8 head, 550 to 593 lbs., 119.50 to 124.00 (121.11); 3 head, 640 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 4 head, 685 lbs., 112.00 unweaned; 10 head, 820 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 2, 19 head, 708 to 728 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (115.72). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 7 head, 693 lbs., 90.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 270 lbs., 166.00; 6 head, 349 lbs., 169.00; 9 head, 557 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 310 lbs., 140.00; 3 head, 746 lbs., 88.00.
Slaughter cattle:
Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1215 lbs., 50.00 average; 2 head, 1175 to 1290 lbs., 42.50 to 43.50 (42.98) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 11 head, 1000 to 1330 lbs., 48.00 average; 8 head, 835 to 1045 lbs., 40.00 to 46.00 (41.43) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 3 head, 1700 lbs., 75.00 average; 1 head, 1420 lbs., 65.00 low; 1 head, 1345 lbs., 55.00 low light weight.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1120 lbs., 750.00; 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 3 head, 1165 to 1390 lbs., 700.00 to 710.00 (703.12); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 9 head, 1000 to 1200 lbs., 710.00 to 850.00 (819.62); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 11 head, 1100 to 1450 lbs., 785.00 to 900.00 (887.61); over 5 years old, 1st trimester, 7 head, 1175 to 1225 lbs., 675.00 to 750.00 (695.80); over 5 years old, 2nd trimester, 8 head, 1100 to 1400 lbs., 650.00 to 725.00 (672.34); over 5 years old, 3rd trimester, 10 head, 1440 lbs., 850.00. Bred cows, small frame 4, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 13 head, 545 to 625 lbs., 300.00 to 325.00 (310.44); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 800 lbs., 400.00; 5 to 8 years old, 1st to 3rd trimester, 7 head, 600 lbs., 325.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, over 5 years old, open, 2 head, 900 to 950 lbs., 825.00 to 885.00 (854.19). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 1100 to 1285 lbs., 1100.00 to 1200.00 (1153.88); over 5 yers old, open, 8 head, 1000 to 1300 lbs., 900.00 to 1100.00 (981.38). Small frame 4 with under 150 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 5 head, 675 lbs., 425.00.
