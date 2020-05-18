Amarillo Livestock Auction, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 242 head of cattle selling on May 11, compared to 345 head on May 4 and 325 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
The total includes 227 head of feeder cattle, 10 head of slaughter cattle and five head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 332 head of feeder cattle, 10 head of slaughter cattle and three head of replacement cattle.
Compared to a week ago, there was not enough comparable sales of steers or heifers for a market test; however, a higher undertone was noted. The trade activity was light to moderate on good demand. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $4 to $5 higher on a light test. Much needed thunderstorms in the area brought some relief. The supply included 94% feeder cattle with 5% steers, 91% were heifers and 5% were bulls; 4% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows; and 2% was replacement cattle with 67% bred cows and 33% were bred heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 77%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 705 lbs., 126.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 550 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 442 lbs., 143.50; 6 head, 500 to 536 lbs., 134.00 to 144.00 (137.49); 2 head, 575 lbs., 93.00 fleshy; 9 head, 635 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 740 lbs., 95.00 full; 70 head, 774 lbs., 108.50. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 447 lbs., 99.00; 2 head, 452 lbs., 107.00; 11 head, 749 lbs., 90.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 5 head, 447 lbs., 90.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 495 lbs., 140.00; 3 head, 601 lbs., 115.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1550 lbs., 65.00 average dressing; 1 head, 1600 lbs., 58.00 low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 1 head, 1125 lbs., 65.00 average; 1 head, 1250 lbs., 70.00 high; 1 head, 1225 lbs., 59.00 low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 1 head, 1000 lbs., 60.00 average; 1 head 975 lbs., 72.50 high.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1300 to 1325 lbs., 825.00 to 850.00 (837.62). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, under 2 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 700 lbs., 575.00.
