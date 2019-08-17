The Amarillo Livestock Auction, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 430 head of cattle selling on Aug. 12, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
No recent comparison was available. The trade activity and demand were light after the CME live and feeder cattle closed down the limit. The supply included 86% feeder cattle with 69% steers and 17% were heifers and 15% were bulls; 5% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows; 9% was replacement cattle with 91% bred cows and 9% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 60%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 333 to 348 lbs., 150.00 to 150.50 (150.18); 5 head, 523 lbs., 131.00; 19 head, 553 lbs., 137.00; 4 head, 620 lbs., 126.50 unweaned; 54 head, 672 lbs., 130.00 unweaned. Medium frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 640 lbs., 118.00; 6 head, 860 lbs., 103.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 13 head, 812 to 825 lbs., 91.00 to 95.00 (93.45) full. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 744 lbs., 96.50 fleshy. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 310 lbs., 135.00; 2 head, 412 lbs., 111.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 351 lbs., 155.00; 5 head, 471 lbs., 143.00; 2 head, 590 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 416 lbs., 93.00; 5 head, 472 lbs., 87.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, 2 head, 1085 to 1110lbs., 56.00 to 57.00 (56.49) average dressing; 2 head, 1075 to 1100 lbs., 63.50 to 64.00 (63.75) high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 2 head, 1105 to 1165 lbs., 59.00 to 60.50 (59.73) average; 1 head, 995 lbs., 54.50 low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 5 head, 975 to 1000 lbs., 650.00 to 700.00 (659.80); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 6 head, 1275 lbs., 985.00; 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1190 to 1200 lbs., 900.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 14 hed, 1100 to 1275 lbs., 755.00 to 810.00 (781.18); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1275 lbs., 975.00; over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1200 to 1235 lbs., 735.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, over 8 years old, open, 1 head, 900 lbs., 785.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 1000 lbs., 875.00; over 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1100 lbs., 875.00.
