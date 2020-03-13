Amarillo Livestock Auction, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 208 head of cattle selling on March 9, compared to 670 head on March 2, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
No trend was available due to limited receipts. The trade activity was light. The area received about a half an inch of rain paired with warmer temperatures will have local pastures turning green again. The supply included 90% feeder cattle with 33% steers, 33% were heifers and 33% were bulls; 5% was slaughter cattle with 50% cows and 50% were bulls; and 5% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 0%.
Feeder steers:
Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 497 lbs., 143.00
Feeder heifers; Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 475 lbs., 120.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 435 lbs., 145.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Lean, 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1175 lbs., 57.00 average dressing. Bulls 1 to 2, 1 head, 2155 lbs., 84.50 high.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1000 lbs., 710.00; over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1225 lbs., 610.00.
