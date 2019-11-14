Amarillo Livestock Auction, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 650 head of cattle selling on Nov. 11, compared to 650 head the previous wee, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, there were not enough comparable sales of feeder steers or heifers for a market trend. The trade was active on good demand. There were several drafts of calves and yearlings available in the offering despite the cold front. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to firm. The supply included 89% feeder cattle with 50% steers, 47% were heifers and 4% were bulls; 5% was slaughter cattle with 91% cows and 9% were bulls; 6% was replacement cattle with 92% bred cows, 5% were bred heifers and 3% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 65%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 295 lbs., 172.00; 11 head, 313 to 328 lbs., 160.00 to 176.00 (171.49); 6 head, 397 lbs., 158.00; 23 head, 415 to 434 lbs., 164.00 to 168.00 (166.48); 16 head, 499 lbs., 154.00; 15 head, 541 lbs., 149.00; 6 head, 554 lbs., 138.00; 97 head, 628 to 635 lbs., 131.00 to 132.50 (131.14) unweaned; 2 head, 680 lbs., 133.00 unweaned; 2 head, 737 lbs., 110.00 fleshy; 82 head, 701 lbs., 119.00 unweaned; 87 head, 776 lbs., 149.50; 61 head, 834 lbs., 148.00; 21 head, 860 lbs., 145.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 291 lbs., 153.00; 5 head, 305 to 337 lbs., 146.00 to 153.00 (151.71); 11 head, 350 to 373 lbs., 135.00 to 152.00 (150.54); 14 head, 401 lbs., 145.00; 21 head, 464 to 495 lbs., 129.00 to 143.00 (132.51); 13 head, 501 lbs., 128.00; 7 head, 517 lbs., 90.00 fleshy; 18 head, 556 to 595 lbs., 119.50 to 120.50 (120.09); 98 head, 590 lbs., 105.00 fleshy; 1 head, 640 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 6 head, 676 lbs., 129.00; 5 head, 675 lbs., 95.00 fleshy; 75 head, 676 lbs., 110.50 unweaned; 13 head, 708 lbs., 100.00 unweaned; 89 head, 818 to 822 lbs., 141.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 19 head, 659 lbs., 130.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 415 lbs., 157.00; 2 head, 532 llbs., 110.00; 9 head, 553 lbs., 120.00; 2 head, 647 lbs., 107.00; 6 head, 672 lbs., 104.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 1475 to 1570 lbs., 51.00 to 53.00 (51.97) high dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 7 head, 1225 to 1350 lbs., 47.50 to 49.50 (48.87) average; 1 head, 1200 lbs., 53.00 high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 7 head, 875 to 1100 lbs., 42.00 to 48.50 (45.18) average; 7 head, 1100 to 1175 lbs., 49.00 to 49.50 (49.07) high; 8 head, 930 to 1050 lbs., 35.00 to 40.50 (38.96) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 2 head, 1870 to 1940 lbs., 60.00 to 63.00 (61.47) low; 1 head, 1085 lbs., 57.50 low light weight.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 7 head, 800 to 1250 lbs., 535.00 to 750.00 (672.03); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 13 head, 1100 to 1200 lbs., 1000.00 to 1035.00 (1014.19); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 11 head, 1100 to 1200 lbs., 985.00 to 1085.00 (1046.60); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1100 lbs., 625.00; over 8 1st trimester, 1 head, 1100 lbs., 735.00; over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 8 head, 1050 to 1350 lbs., 625.00 to 850.00 (718.96); over 8 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 4 head, 1275 lbs., 725.00; over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 14 head, 1100 to 1250 lbs., 700.00 to 850.00 (815.57). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, under 2 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 800 lbs., 735.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 800 lbs., 700.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, over 8 years old, open, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1000 lbs., 750.00.
