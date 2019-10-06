Amarillo Livestock, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 486 head of cattle selling on Sept. 30, compared to 656 head on Sept. 23, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were steady on limited comparable sales. The trade activity was light to moderate on moderate demand. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $1 to $4 higher. The supply included 87% feeder cattle with 38% steers and 62% were heifers; 7% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows; and 6% was replacement cattle with 96% bred cows and 4% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 50%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 287 lbs., 163.00; 3 head, 361 lbs., 168.00; 19 head, 516 lbs., 155.00; 12 head, 567 lbs., 141.00; 7 head, 682 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 5 head, 762 lbs., 118.50 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 403 lbs., 150.00. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 420 lbs., 122.00; 15 head, 485 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 15 head, 507 to 527 lbs., 124.00 to 127.00 (124.78); 9 head, 686 lbs., 108.50 unweaned; 3 head, 746 lbs., 110.00 full; 2 head, 757 lbs., 113.00 full. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 70 head, 740 lbs., 132.25; 4 head, 771 lbs., 105.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 346 lbs., 112.00; 7 head, 445 lbs., 115.00; 11 head, 491 lbs., 102.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 1000 to 1200 lbs., 54.25 to 55.50 (55.10) average dressing; 4 head, 1155 to 1410 lbs., 58.00 to 62.00 (59.38) high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 5 head, 1105 to 1310 lbs., 54.00 to 56.75 (55.50) average; 1 head, 1210 lbs., 58.50 high; 4 head, 800 to 1065 lbs., 48.50 to 49.50 (48.85) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 yers old, 1st trimester, 5 head, 1000 to 1100 lbs., 550.00 to 760.00 (655.36); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1050 to 1100 lbs., 760.00 to 875.00 (816.16); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 1000 to 1200 lbs., 660.00 to 760.00 (711.52); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 11 head, 1000 to 1365 lbs., 710.00 to 850.00 (826.10); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1240 lbs., 775.00; over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1225 lbs., 800.00. Bulls, medium and large frame 1 to 2, under 2 years old, 1 head, 1000lbs., 850.00.
