Amarillo Livestock, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 267 head of cattle selling on Feb. 24, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
No recent comparison was available on any class of cattle for a market trend. The trade activity and demand were light. A drop in the CME feeder cattle and live cattle board put sellers in a wait-and-see attitude. The supply included 63% feeder cattle with 5% steers and 95% were heifers; 8% was slaughter cattle with 88% cows and 12% were bulls; and 29% was replacement cattle with 99% bred cows and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 33%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 415 lbs., 173.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 450 lbs., 130.00; 2 head, 717 lbs., 119.00 unweaned; 3 head, 765 lbs., 116.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 295 lbs., 144.00; 2 head, 435 lbs., 135.00; 3 head, 450 lbs., 146.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 627 lbs., 116.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 5 head, 565 lbs.,105.00
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 1100 to 1395 lbs., 52.50 to 59.50 (57.05) average dressing. Lean, 85 to 90%, 2 head, 865 to 910 lbs., 49.00 to 50.00 (49.51) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 1 head, 1700 lbs., 80.00 average.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 8 head, 1175 to 1325 lbs., 860.00 to 960.00 (946.13); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 6 head, 1050 to 1075 lbs., 810.00 to 1010.00 (911.18); 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 7 head, 1100 lbs., 710.00; 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 14 head, 1050 to 1300 lbs., 835.00 to 985.00 (948.37); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 19 head, 1225 to 1250 lbs., 1035.00 to 1060.00 (1055.99); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1175 lbs., 785.00; 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1100 lbs., 910.00; over 8 years old, 1st trimester, 5 head, 1050 to 1075 lbs., 500.00 to 600.00 (580.37); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 14 head, 1075 to 1200 lbs., 650.00 to 775.00 (685.68); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1225 lbs., 735.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 to 4 years old, 1 head, 1375 lbs., 1135.00.
