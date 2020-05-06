Amarillo Livestock Auction, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 345 head of cattle selling on May 4, compared to 287 head on April 27 and 444 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, there were not enough comparable sales for a market trend. The trade activity was light to moderate on moderate demand. Temperatures cooled back off into the 70s but no chance of much needed moisture was the forecast. The supply included 96% feeder cattle with 74% steers, 22% were heifers and 5% were bulls; 3% was slaughter cattle with 83% cows and 17% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 50% bred cows and 50% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 60%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 408 lbs., 170.00; 4 head, 502 lbs., 133.00; 5 head, 949 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 40 head, 572 to 597 lbs., 113.00 to 126.00 (121.90); 16 head, 623 lbs., 129.00; 71 head, 680 lbs., 120.00; 10 head, 768 lbs., 117.00; 4 head, 752 lbs., 105.50 full; 3 head, 1025 lbs., 85.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 462 lbs., 132.00; 3 head, 500 lbs., 123.50; 6 head, 564 lbs., 116.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 502 to 533 lbs., 112.00 to 114.00 (112.35); 5 head, 554 lbs., 118.00; 17 head, 729 to 736 lbs., 92.00 to 92.50 (92.18).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 568 lbs., 117.50; 3 head, 763 lbs., 95.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 1550 to 1635 lbs., 60.00 high dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 1 head, 1250 lbs., 66.00 high. Bulls 1 to 2, 1 head, 1525 lbs., 84.50 average.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1000 lbs., 685.00. Bulls, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, under 2 years old, 1 head, 1250 lbs., 1300.00.
