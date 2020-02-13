Amarillo Livestock Auction, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 191 head of cattle, compared to 288 head on Feb. 3, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, no market trend was available due to receipts being heavily curbed. The area is again bracing for heavy snow over the next couple of days. The supply included 86% feeder cattle with 20% steers, 47% were heifers and 33% were bulls; 3% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows; and 11% was replacement cattle with an estimated 88% bred cows and 13% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 24%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight,4 head, 305 lbs., 191.00; 4 head, 432 lbs., 176.00. Medium frame 3 to 4, 2 head, 492 lbs., 111.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 445 lbs., 129.00; 4 head, 535 to 545 lbs., 120.00; 2 head, 615 lbs., 117.00 unweaned; 1 head, 755 lbs., 116.00 unweaned; 1 head, 860 lbs., 111.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 432 lbs., 130.00; 4 head, 487 lbs., 127.00; 4 head, 663 lbs., 120.00 full.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 438 to 446 lbs., 138.00 to 156.00 (146.92); 6 head, 524 lbs., 136.00; 2 head, 727 lbs., 116.00; 2 head, 827 lbs., 103.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1125 lbs., 60.00 high dressing. Lean, 85 to 90%, 3 head, 815 to 1135 lbs., 54.00 to 58.50 (56.92) average; 1 head, 1025 lbs., 50.00 low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 3 head, 800 to 1100 lbs., 635.00 to 750.00 (712.59); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 800 to 1000 lbs., 775.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1000 lbs., 710.00; over 8 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 1025 to 1175 lbs., 650.00 to 765.00 (711.42); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1175 lbs., 750.00; over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 5 head, 1000 to 1250 lbs., 710.00 to 800.00 (743.87).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, over 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1000 lbs., 660.00 Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, over 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1225 lbs., 1100.00.
