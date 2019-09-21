Amarillo Livestock Auction, Amarillo, Texas, reporte receipts of 326 head of cattle selling on Sept, 16, compared to 674 head on Sept. 9, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
In comparison to the previous week there was not enough comparable sales of steers or heifers for a market trend. The trade activity and demand were light. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $3 higher. The supply included 85% feeder cattle with 21% steers, 64% were heifers and 15% were bulls; 13% was slaughter cattle with 85% cows and 15% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 43% bred cows, 29% were bred heifers and 29% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 33%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 461 lbs., 135.00 fleshy; 4 head, 550 lbs., 130.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 308 lbs., 176.50; 6 head, 408 lbs., 145.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 3 head, 741 lbs., 108.00. Medium and large frame 3, 3 head, 346 lbs., 87.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 380 to 385 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (136.99); 5 head, 510 lbs., 120.00; 8 head, 556 lbs., 119.00; 1 head, 555 lbs., 110.00 fleshy; 3 head, 655 lbs., 104.00 fleshy; 4 head, 665 lbs., 114.50 full; 5 head, 680 lbs., 119.00 unweaned; 9 head, 764 lbs., 116.50 full. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 300 lbs., 169.00; 4 head, 376 lbs., 135.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 262 lbs., 130.00; 4 head, 676 lbs., 101.00; 5 head, 746 lbs., 105.00. Medium frame 2, 5 head, 419 lbs., 97.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 500 lbs., 130.00; 4 head, 580 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 573 lbs., 109.00; 2 head, 635 lbs., 111.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 1390 to 1700 lbs., 58.00 to 65.00 (60.93) high dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 11 head, 1000 to 1250 lbs., 52.50 to 57.50 (55.39) average; 2 head, 1270 to 1350 lbs., 63.00 high; 2 head, 1100 to 1130 lbs., 49.00 to 50.00 (49.49) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 3 head, 855 to 1190 lbs., 53.00 to 58.00 (55.14) average; 2 head, 925 lbs., 48.00 low. Bulls 1 to 2, 1 head, 1725 lbs., 86.00 average; 1 head, 1930 lbs., 87.00 high; 2 head, 1065 to 1150 lbs., 60.00 to 65.00 (62.40) low light weight.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1105 lbs., 760.00; over 5 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1305 to 1310 lbs., 825.00 to 885.00 (855.06). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, under 2 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 800 to 880 lbs., 650.00 to 700.00 (676.19).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2 head, 900 to 950 lbs., 685.00 to 710.00 (697.84).
