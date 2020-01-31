Amarillo Livestock, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 463 head of cattle selling on Jan. 27, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
No trend was available since there was no comparable sales. The trade was fairly active on moderate to good demand. The temperatures have been mild for this time of year with little to no chance of much to needed moisture. The supply included 92% feeder cattle with 57% steers, 39% were heifers and 5% were bulls; 5% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows; and 3% was replacement cattle with 93% bred cows and 7% were bred heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 81%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 318 lbs., 187.00; 12 head, 367 to 395 lbs., 179.50 to 190.00 (184.58); 1 head, 400 lbs., 190.00; 5 head, 467 to 495 lbs., 156.00 to 166.00 (162.14); 7 head, 510 lbs., 163.00; 139 head, 811 lbs., 135.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 675 lbs., 130.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 400 lbs., 150.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 323 lbs., 155.00; 5 head, 380 to 390 lbs., 156.00 to 157.00 (156.80); 9 head, 422 to 432 lbs., 144.00 to 147.00 (144.65); 2 head, 567 lbs., 121.00 fleshy; 4 head, 637 lbs., 113.00 full; 2 head, 672 lbs., 110.00 full; 16 head, 794 lbs., 126.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 285 lbs., 155.00; 2 head, 362 lbs., 144.00; 2 head, 452 lbs., 125.00; 70 head, 743 lbs., 125.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 605 lbs., 138.00; 3 head, 795 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 756 lbs., 109.50.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80% per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1545 lbs., 50.00 average dressing; 2 head, 1530 to 1730 lbs., 60.00 to 62.50 (61.17) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 4 head, 1000 to 1320 lbs., 53.00 to 58.50 (56.04) average; 1 head, 1270 lbs., 63.00 high; 1 head, 1100 lbs., 47.50 low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 3 head, 1005 to 1100 lbs., 50.00 to 52.50 (51.71) average; 2 head, 920 to 1180 lbs., 60.00 to 60.50 (60.22) high; 4 head, 910 to 1075 lbs., 43.00 to 47.50 (45.22) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 4 head, 980 to 1115 lbs., 825.00 to 925.00 (878.25); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1000 to 1235 lbs., 775.00 to 785.00 (779.47); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 1270 to 1435 lbs., 885.00 to 910.00 (901.95); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 980 to 1150 lbs., 660.00 to 700.00 (678.40); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 800 to 1115 lbs., 700.00 to 750.00 (729.11). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 935 lbs., 760.00.
