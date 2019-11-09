Amarillo Livestock, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 650 hed of cattle selling on Nov. 4, compared to 498 head on Oct. 28, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, there were not enough comparable sales of feeder steers or heifers for a market trend. The trade activity and demand were light to moderate. The slaughter cows and bulls were mostly steady on a light test. The supply included 82% feeder cattle with 20% steers, 64% were heifers and 16% were bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 88% cows and 12% were bulls; and 7% was replacement cattle with 88% bred cows and 12% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 56%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 333 lbs., 158.00; 1 head, 370 lbs., 174.00; 7 head, 492 lbs., 140.00; 4 head, 507 lbs., 151.50; 23 head, 570 lbs., 124.00 fleshy; 9 head, 601 lbs., 140.50; 13 head, 622 to 635 lbs., 123.00 to 126.00 (124.24) unweaned; 3 head, 651 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 5 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 120.50 to 128.00 (125.10) full.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 290 lbs., 141.00; 4 head, 306 lbs., 130.00; 11 head, 440 to 446 lbs., 130.00 to 132.50 (132.28); 18 head, 450 to 481 lbs., 134.00 to 139.00 (138.21); 23 head, 518 to 541 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.82); 14 head, 591 to 598 lbs., 115.00 to 117.50 (116.08); 20 head, 606 to 625 lbs., 115.00 to 123.50 (118.53) unweaned; 4 head, 675 lbs., 105.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 388 lbs., 126.00; 7 head, 574 lbs., 110.00; 8 head, 669 lbs., 113.50 unweaned; 70 head, 749 lbs., 140.00; 7 head, 738 lbs., 115.00 full; 10 head, 753 lbs., 120.00 full. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 471 lbs., 110.00; 10 head, 766 lbs., 90.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 465 lbs., 148.00; 10 head, 638 lbs., 110.00; 4 head, 675 to 690 lbs., 108.00 to 111.00 (109.52); 2 head, 745 lbs., 90.00; 4 head, 752 lbs., 99.00; 7 head, 805 to 835 lbs., 90.00 to 91.00 (90.44). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 361 lbs., 149.00; 5 head, 433 lbs., 132.00; 4 head, 481 lbs., 129.00; 2 head, 640 lbs., 104.00; 8 head, 814 lbs., 85.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 1300 to 1500 lbs., 47.00 to 48.00 (47.27) average dressing; 3 head, 1475 4lbs., 49.50 high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 4 head, 1030 to 1280 lbs., 44.00 to 50.00 46.27 average dressing; 4 head 1050 to 1200 lbs., 50.00 to 52.50 (50.56) high; 1 head, 1105 lbs., 40.00 low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 2 head, 1150 to 1210 lbs., 43.00 to 46.00 (44.54) average; 15 head, 800 to 1105 lbs., 35.00 to 42.50 (39.55) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 1 head, 1710 lbs., 67.50 low; 4 head, 1165 to 1300 lbs., 57.50 to 62.50 (59.46) low light weight.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, lbs., 760.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 4 head, 910 to 1025 lbs., 500.00 to 650.00 (583.40); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 13 head, 900 to 1400 lbs., 600.00 to 685.00 (653.83); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 10 head, 1025 to 1375 lbs., 550.00 to 760.00 (690.68); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 9 head, 1000 to 1300 lbs., 575.00 to 700.00 (637.13); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1055 lbs., 710.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 3 head, 1000 to 1200 lbs., 800.00 to 900.00 (855.30); over 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1000 to 1100 lbs., 660.00 to 775.00 (714.76).
