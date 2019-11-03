Amarillo Livestock, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 498 head of cattle selling on Oct. 28 compared to 1,019 head on Oct. 21, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves were mostly steady and the yearlings were not well tested. The trade activity and demand were light to moderate. Another blast of winter was expected mid-week with moisture in the forecast. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $2 lower. The supply included 92% feeder cattle with 34% steers, 65% were heifers and 1% were bulls; 6% was slaughter cattle with 85% cows and 15% ere bulls; 2% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 22%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 325 lbs., 180.00; 3 head, 388 lbs., 181.00; 4 head, 450 lbs., 170.00; 6 head, 507 lbs., 150.00; 9 head, 557 to 592 lbs., 143.00 to 151.00 (144.69); 2 head, 612 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 2 head, 607 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 7 head, 690 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 11 head, 701 lbs., 126.50 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 384 lbs., 160.00; 18 head, 491 lbs., 145.50; 15 head, 626 lbs., 127.00 unweaned; 9 head, 653 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 5 head, 755 lbs., 128.00 full. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 270 lbs., 130.00; 2 head, 332 lbs., 119.00; 4 head, 536 lbs., 115.00; 4 head, 642 lbs., 121.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 290 lbs., 150.00; 2 head, 360 lbs., 150.00; 6 head, 447 lbs., 145.00; 22 head, 467 to 483 lbs., 134.00 to 146.00 (142.09); 13 head, 502 to 545 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (128.99); 84 head, 564 lbs., 142.75; 4 head, 590 lbs., 110.00 fleshy; 2 head, 697 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 7 head, 732 lbs., 110.50 unweaned; 3 head, 761 lbs., 116.00 full. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 392 lbs., 138.00; 4 head, 407 to 442 lbs., 130.00 to 142.00 (135.75); 14 head, 500 to 525 lbs., 124.00 to 132.00 (130.22); 3 head, 513 lbs., 114.00 Fleshy; 30 head, 555 to 590 lbs., 115.00 to 131.00 (123.29); 11 head, 632 lbs., 134.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 494 lbs., 103.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 505 lbs., 117.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 1360 to 1660 lbs., 45.00 to 50.00 (48.17) average dressing; 3 head, 1570 to 1730 lbs., 51.00 to 52.00 (51.32) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 7 head, 1065 to 1365 lbs., 44.50 to 50.00 (48.21) average; 7 1220 to 1575 1310 53.00 to 55.00 53.34 high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 1 head, 1165 lbs., 46.00 average; 7 head, 895 to 1255 lbs., 38.00 to 42.50 (40.52) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 2 head, 1800 to 1855 lbs., 70.00 to 70.50 (70.25) average; 2 head, 1660 to 1720 lbs., 63.50 to 65.00 (64.26) low; 1 head, 1340 lbs., 60.00 low light weight.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1140 lbs., 900.00; 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 985 to 1110 lbs., 625.00 to 850.00 (744.21); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 4 head, 1085 to 1330 lbs., 675.00 to 775.00 (741.89); overe 8 yers old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 935 to 1000 lbs., 625.00 to 685.00 (656.01).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.