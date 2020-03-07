Amarillo Livestock Auction, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 670 head of cattle selling on March 2, compared to 267 head on Feb. 24, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
There were not enough comparable sales from the previous week’s light test of steers or heifers. The trade was fairly active on moderate to good demand. The feeder and live cattle CME board were back in the positive to start off the week after last week’s losses. The supply included 88% feeder cattle with 23% steers, 74% were heifers and 3% were bulls; 4% was slaughter cattle with 89% cows, 11% were bulls; and 7% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 76%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 360 to 362 lbs., 168.00 to 191.00 (186.38); 19 head, 520 lbs., 163.00; 28 head, 685 lbs., 136.50 unweaned; 19 head, 815 lbs., 123.00; 21 head, 858 lbs., 121.50; 19 head, 1028 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 420 lbs., 150.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 20 head, 363 to 380 lbs., 166.00; 32 head, 481 lbs., 139.50; 19 head, 527 lbs., 139.00; 48 head, 658 lbs., 133.00; 17 head, 654 lbs., 117.75 full; 16 head, 692 lbs., 116.00 unweaned; 127 head, 769 to 788 lbs., 115.00 to 118.00 (117.49); 22 head, 818 lbs., 115.50; 7 head, 987 lbs., 99.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 585 lbs., 117.00; 69 head, 763 lbs., 117.75.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 465 to 472 lbs., 153.00 to 155.00 (154.43); 2 head, 590 lbs., 138.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 395 lbs., 163.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundred weight/actual weight, 3 head, 1305 to 1660 lbs., 55.00 to 57.00 (55.60) average dressing; 1 head, 1355 lbs., 60.00 high; 1 head, 1625 lbs., 50.00 low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 1 head, 1150 lbs., 58.50 average; 1 head, 1150 lbs., 50.50 low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 7 head, 975 to 1125 lbs., 52.50 to 55.00 (53.00) average; 1 head, 905 lbs., 60.00 high; 2 head, 980 to 1175 lbs., 46.00 to 50.00 (47.82) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 1 head, 1745 lobs., 76.00 average; 1 head, 1250 lbs., 73.00 average light weight.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows,, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1025 lbs., 600.00; 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1235 lbs., 760.00; 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1070 lbs., 950.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1400 lbs., 750.00; over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 19 head, 1075 to 1300 lbs., 600.00 to 710.00 (638.73); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 5 head, 1200 to 1505 lbs., 700.00 to 750.00 (721.72).
