Amarillo Livestock Auction, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 805 head of cattle selling on Dec. 10, compared to 347 head on Dec. 2, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves weighing under 600 pounds were steady to $4 higher; and the yearlings were not well tested. The trade was fairly active on moderate to good demand. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $1 to $4 lower. The supply included 85% feeder cattle with 31% steers, 58% were heifers and 10% were bulls; 14% was slaughter cattle with 90% cows and 10% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 33% bred cows and 67% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 42%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 300 to 327 lbs., 175.50 to 185.00 (180.10); 2 head, 350 lbs., 162.00; 9 head, 407 to 441 lbs., 160.00 to 162.00 (161.30); 10 head, 457 to 497 lbs., 152.00 to 160.00 (155.04); 6 head, 528 to 537 lbs., 144.00 to 146.00 (144.67); 14 head, 587 lbs., 146.00; 5 head, 600 lbs., 145.00; 17 head, 605 to 642 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (135.24) unweaned; 8 head, 669 lbs., 142.50; 16 head, 672 to 687 lbs., 129.00 to 137.00 (134.04) unweaned; 9 head, 778 lbs., 130.00 full; 9 head, 753 lbs., 120.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 434 lbs., 139.00; 6 head, 537 to 542 lbs., 127.00 to 138.00 (130.69); 4 head, 655 lbs., 130.00 unweaned. Medium frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 333 lbs., 144.00. 3 head, 518 lbs., 133.00. Medium frame 3, 6 head, 393 lbs., 87.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 323 to 326 lbs., 157.00 to 158.00 (157.50); 1 head, 380 lbs., 157.00; 14 head, 405 to 446 lbs., 138.00 to 148.00 (141.03); 18 head, 455 to 481 lbs., 135.00 to 145.50 (140.46); 35 head, 503 to 540 lbs., 129.50 to 138.00 (134.26); 47 head, 556 to 587 lbs., 120.00 to 132.00 (127.84); 17 head, 611 to 615 lbs., 122.50 to 132.00 (129.22) unweaned; 6 head, 659 lbs., 130.00; 11 head, 666 lbs., 117.50 unweaned; 4 head, 708 lbs., 128.00; 8 head, 731 lbs., 111.00 unweaned; 9 head, 768 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 330 lbs., 145.00. 4 head, 405 to 407 lbs., 139.00 to 143.00 (141.00); 2 head, 472 lbs., 140.00; 7 head, 502 lbs., 130.00; 10 head, 552 to 553 lbs., 123.00 to 123.50 (123.35); 15 head, 613 to 640 lbs., 122.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 10 head, 479 lbs., 112.00; 31 head, 618 lbs., 120.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 420 to 438 lbs., 139.00 to 154.00 (146.86); 2 head, 515 lbs., 130.00; 9 head, 563 to 590 lbs., 115.00 to 128.00 (120.63); 17 head, 652 to 687 lbs., 110.00 to 112.50 (111.00). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 346 lbs., 151.00; 8 head, 555 to 563 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (126.01).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 1200 lbs., 43.50 average dressing. Lean, 85 to 90%, 2 head, 1045 to 1085 lbs., 45.00 to 47.00 (45.98) average; 4 head, 960 to 1230 lbs., 38.00 to 42.50 (40.29) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 1 head, 1085 lbs., 65.00 average light weight.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1295 lbs., 775.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 1175 lbs., 1300.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1300 lbs., 1200.00.
