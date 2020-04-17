Amarillo Livestock Auction, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 211 head of cattle selling on April 13, compared to 291 head on April 6, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
The total included 207 head of feeder cattle, three head of slaughter cattle and one head of replacement cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 264 head of feeder cattle, five head of slaughter cattle and 22 head of replacement cattle.
There were not enough comparable sales on any class of cattle for a market trend. The trade activity was light to moderate on light demand. The CME cattle futures struggled to start the week off and were down the limit. The supply included was about 98% feeder cattle with 4% steers, 24% were dairy steers, 68% were heifers and 4% were bulls; 1% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows; and 0% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 71%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 340 lbs., 162.00; 2 head, 490 lbs., 132.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 717 lbs., 105.00 unweaned.
Dairy steers: Large frame 3, 16 head, 346 lbs., 41.00; 18 head, 452 lbs., 29.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 290 lbs., 160.00; 2 head, 362 lbs., 137.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 70 head, 751 lbs., 96.25. Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 636 lbs., 100.00; 4 head, 677 lbs., 92.50; 9 head, 869 lbs., 78.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 650 lbs., 109.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1335 lbs., 61.00 high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 1 head, 1155 lbs., 60.00 high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 1 head, 1015 lbs., 60.00 high.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1000 lbs., 710.00.
