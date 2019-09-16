The Amarillo Livestock Auction, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 674 head of cattle selling on Sept. 10, compared to 478 head on Aug. 26, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriuclture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to two weeks ago, the feeder steers and heifers were steady to $2 lower. The trade activity and demand were moderate. Scattered thunderstorms brought in cooler temperatures. The slaughter cows and bulls traded with a much lower undertone. The supply included 91% feeder cattle with 13% steers, 60% were heifers and 27% were bulls; 8% was slaughter cattle with 60% cows and 40% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 67%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 537 lbs., 136.00; 6 head, 662 lbs., 144.50; 8 head, 663 lbs., 126.50 unweaned; 2 head, 782 lbs., 115.00 full; 5 head, 765 lbs., 122.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 677 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 425 lbs., 137.00; 8 head, 450 lbs., 124.00 to 135.00 (129.50); 11 head, 525 to 532 lbs., 119.50 to 121.50 (121.14); 20 head, 575 to 576 lbs., 119.50 to 120.00 (119.67); 8 head, 617 to 619 lbs., 115.00 to 116.50 (115.56) unweaned; 17 head, 667 to 693 lbs., 103.00 to 109.00 (107.55) unweaned; 18 head, 788 lbs., 106.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 410 lbs., 133.00; 5 head, 535 lbs., 115.00; 5 head, 577 lbs., 118.00; 9 head, 695 lbs., 102.00 unweaned; 70 head, 743 lbs., 124.00; 3 head, 736 lbs., 110.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 10 head, 613 lbs., 107.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 299 lbs., 164.00; 16 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 124.50 to 138.00 (128.97); 2 head, 585 lbs., 116.00; 5 head, 641 lbs., 110.00; 20 head, 663 to 690 lbs., 100.00 to 108.50 (107.27); 10 head, 747 lbs., 90.00; 21 head, 772 to 796 lbs., 95.00 to 98.50 (97.69). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 445 lbs., 130.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 1115 to 1320 lbs., 52.50 to 55.00 (54.03) average dressing; 1 head, 1115 lbs., 60.00 high; 1 head, 1000 lbs., 45.00 low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 3 head, 850 to 1075 lbs., 42.50 to 50.00 (45.80) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 2 head, 1880 to 1890 lbs., 80.00 to 82.50 (81.25) average; 1 head, 1200 lbs., 75.00 low; 3 head, 1100 to 1175 lbs., 60.00 to 67.50 (63.75) low light weight. Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 900 to 1165 lbs., 550.00 to 700.00 (642.02); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1100 lbs., 750.00.
