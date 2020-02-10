Amarillo Livestock Auction, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 288 head of cattle selling on Feb. 3, compared to 463 head the previous week, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, there were not enough comparable sales for a market trend; however, a lower undertone was noted. The trade activity and demand were light to moderate. A blast of cold weather blew into the area. The slaughter cows and bulls were fully steady. The supply included 83% feeder cattle with 49% steers, 44% were heifers abd 6% were bulls; 10% was slaughter cattle with 94% cows and 6% were bulls; and 7% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 66%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 422 lbs., 163.00; 1 head, 450 lbs., 157.50; 3 head, 533 lbs., 160.00; 1 head, 650 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 16 head, 718 lbs., 134.50; 9 head, 757 to 770 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.44); 18 head, 920 lbs., 128.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 4 head, 397 lbs., 119.00. Small and medium frame 4, 7 head, 342 lbs., 77.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 390 lbs., 145.00; 3 head, 447 lbs., 136.00; 3 head, 458 lbs., 142.00; 2 head, 575 lbs., 129.00; 4 head, 655 to 690 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (121.52) unweaned; 16 head, 730 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 13 head, 840 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 310 lbs., 135.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 470 lbs., 107.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 2 head, 427 lbs., 111.00. Medium frame 3 to 4, 7 head, 375 lbs., 87.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 650 lbs.,, 118.00; 5 head, 705 lbs., 118.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 497 lbs., 136.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1330 lbs., 55.50 average dressing; 2 head, 1450 to 1535 lbs., 62.50 to 65.00 (63.71) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 2 head, 1275 lbs., 52.50 average; 5 head, 1250 to 1400 lbs., 61.00 to 64.00 (62.72) high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 1 head, 1025 lbs., 52.50 average; 3 head, 875 to 1100 lbs., 44.00 to 45.00 (44.72) low; 2 head, 1035 to 1125 lbs., 37.00 to 37.50 (37.26) very low. Bulls 1 to 2, 1 head, 1575 lbs., 62.50 low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1600 lbs., 950.00; 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 945 lbs., 800.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 1000 to 1325 lbs., 740.00 to 850.00 (757.46); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1000 to 1090 lbs., 835.00 to 925.00 (881.94); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 7 head, 1000 to 1255 lbs., 700.00 to 860.00 (727.07).
