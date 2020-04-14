Amarillo Livestock Auction, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 291 head of cattle selling on April 6, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
No recent comparable sale was available for a market trend on any class of cattle. The trade activity was light on light to moderate demand. The CME cattle futures struggled to end the previous week, which made owners hesitant to sell their cattle. The supply included 91% feeder cattle with 32% steers, 14% were dairy steers, 35% were heifers and 20% were bulls; 2% was slaughter cattle with 67% cows and 33% were bulls; and 8% was replacement cattle with 50% bred heifers, 10% were cow-calf pairs and 40% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 46%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 386 lbs., 162.50; 22 head, 539 lbs., 158.50; 15 head, 633 lbs., 143.00 unweaned; 7 head, 703 lbs., 115.00 unweaned.
Dairy steers: Large frame 3, 20 head, 496 lbs., 32.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 470 lbs., 132.50; d4 head, 503 lbs., 118.00; 14 head, 595 lbs.,115.50; 4 head, 638 lbs., 105.00 fleshy; 6 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 110.00 to 121.00 (111.72) unweaned; 3 head, 670 lbs., 98.00 fleshy; 12 head, 687 lbs., 98.75 full.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 513 lbs., 136.25; 13 head, 655 to 663 lbs., 100.00 to 110.50 (109.70); 8 head, 807 lbs., 92.50.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1150 lbs., 58.00 average dressing;
1 head, 1035 lbs., 42.50 low. Bulls 1 to 2, 1 head, 1575 lbs., 70.00 low.
Replacement cattle: Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, under 2 years old, 3rd trimester, 10 head, 750 to 855 lbs., 675.00 to 710.00 (688.91). Bulls, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, under 2 years old, 2 head, 1200 lbs., 1120.00; 2 to 4 years old, 6 head, 1100 to 1270 lbs., 1100.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight,
2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 700 lbs., 740.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 1000 lbs., 870.00.
