Amarillo Livestock Auction, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 609 head of cattle selling on Oct. 14, compared to 486 head on Sept. 30, according to the USDA-Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to two weeks ago, the feeder steers and heifers were steady to firm on a limited comparable sales. The trade activity and demand were moderate. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling with a lower undertone. The supply included 89% feeder cattle with 43% steers, 53% were heifers and 3% were bulls; 11% was slaughter cattle with 91% cows and 9% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 54%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 342 lbs., 175.00; 5 head, 380 lbs., 187.00; 13 head, 401 to 445 lbs., 159.00 to 169.00 (165.32); 4 head, 498 lbs., 160.00; 34 head, 502 to 540 lbs., 147.75 to 157.50 (151.45); 23 head, 560 to 585 lbs., 139.00 to 146.50 (143.42); 26 head, 616 to 625 lbs., 136.00 to 139.00 (138.66) unweaned; 8 head, 666 to 695 lbs., 125.50 to 134.00 (130.73) unweaned; 12 head, 706 to 748 lbs., 121.50 to 126.00 (125.21) unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 570 lbs., 136.00; 11 head, 791 lbs., 134.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 325 lbs., 150.00; 6 head, 368 to 390 lbs., 147.00 to 151.00 (149.61); 4 head, 405 to 447 lbs., 139.00 to 150.00 (144.23); 10 head, 468 to 497 lbs., 140.00 to 141.50 (141.19); 17 head, 501 to 538 lbs., 132.00 to 140.00 (136.92); 11 head, 551 to 595 lbs., 125.00 to 128.50 (126.34); 18 head, 605 to 624 lbs., 126.50 to 131.50 (129.04) unweaned; 10 head, 742 lbs., 126.00 full; 2 head, 797 lbs., 106.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 516 to 519 lbs., 119.00 to 129.00 (122.32); 70 head, 742 lbs., 133.00; 5 head, 713 lbs., 116.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 10 head, 770 lbs., 104.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 572 lbs., 130.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 567 lbs., 124.00; 4 head, 675 lbs., 110.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1680 lbs., 50.00 average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 10 head, 1205 to 1325 lbs., 51.00 to 55.00 (53.59) average; 2 head, 1040 to 1340 lbs., 43.50 to 47.50 (45.75) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 4 head, 800 to 1150 lbs., 50.00 to 53.00 (52.14) average; 4 head, 850 to 1175 lbs., 40.00 to 48.00 (44.12) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 2 head, 1525 to 1790 lbs., 70.00 to 75.00 (72.70) average.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 4 head, 1030 to 1225 lbs., 635.00 to 660.00 (654.53).
