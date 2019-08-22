Amarillo Livestock Auction, Amarillo, Texas, reported receipts of 325 head of cattle selling on Aug. 19, compared to 430 head the previous week, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriuculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
In comparison to the previous week, there were not enough of any class of cattle for a market trend. The trade activity was light on light-to-moderate demand. Triple digits continue to plague the area with a need of rain. The supply included 88% feeder cattle with 16% steers and 84% were heifers; 11% was slaughter cattle with 75% cows and 25% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 62%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 807 lbs., 122.00. Medium and large frame 2, 16 head, 469 lbs., 128.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 470 lbs., 136.00; 3 head, 788 lbs., 109.00 full. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 475 lbs., 120.00; 70 head, 765 lbs., 121.50. Medium and large frame 2, 12 head, 429 lbs., 124.00; 13 head, 495 lbs., 110.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 1100 to 1375 lbs., 59.50 to 61.00 (60.34) average dressing. Lean, 85 to 90%, 2 head, 1010 to 1025 lbs., 55.00 to 59.50 (57.23) average; 1 head, 950 lbs., 62.50 high; 4 head, 1210 lbs., 51.25 low. Bulls 1 to 2, 3 head, 1375 to 1710 lbs., 77.50 to 80.00 (78.59) average; 1 head, 1310 lbs., 75.00 low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1275 to 1300 lbs,, 855.00 to 910.00 (882.23).
