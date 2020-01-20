Hub City Livestock, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 3,893 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 15, compared to 4,209 head on Jan. 8 and 4,411 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing 500 to 600 pounds were selling $3 to $8 higher, those 601 to 700 pounds were steady to $2 higher, those 701 to 750 pounds were not well tested and those 751 to 800 pounds were selling $2 to $4 higher. The heifer calves weighing 500 to 700 pounds were mostly steady. There was good to very good demand for the offering. Many packages and several loads of calves was offered as well as a few packages of tested open yearling heifers. The flesh condition was similar to the past few weeks with calves in varied flesh, from light to moderate plus with some heavy flesh at times. A few packages were off the cow and these calves are usually very green as they must compete with their mothers for feed. The quality was mostly attractive. It was an active market with much interest in getting cattle bought, especially the lighter cattle. Some cancellations were due to the very cold weather and wind chills. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 53% steers and 47% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 71%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 28 head, 364 to 392 lbs., 170.00 to 184.00 (177.20); 55 head, 403 to 443 lbs., 171.00 to 182.00 (178.08); 26 head, 452 to 475 lbs., 178.00 to 188.00 (186.00); 22 head, 471 to 481 lbs., 162.00 to 165.00 (163.21) fleshy; 43 head, 475 lbs., 168.00 unweaned; 100 head, 507 to 548 lbs., 182.50 to 190.00 (187.48); 177 head, 558 to 593 lbs., 164.50 to 181.00 (169.54); 290 head, 604 to 649 lbs., 159.00 to 170.50 (165.36); 295 head, 651 to 698 lbs., 149.00 to 162.00 (157.58); 57 head, 655 to 673 lbs., 142.50 to 144.40 (142.81) fleshy; 109 head, 705 to 748 lbs., 144.00 to 154.00 (149.15); 350 head, 755 to 795 lbs., 142.75 to 156.50 (148.98); 102 head, 806 to 837 lbs., 143.50 to 146.50 (146.14); 44 head, 963 lbs., 144.20. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 17 head, 354 lbs., 155.00 thin fleshed; 13 head, 553 lbs., 155.50. Large frame 1, 53 head, 1095 lbs., 137.70; 9 head, 1102 lbs., 133.75.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 17 head, 350 to 370 lbs., 152.50 to 158.00 (155.79); 53 head, 410 to 441 lbs., 143.00 to 155.00 (148.99); 77 head, 457 to 489 lbs., 145.00 to 156.50 (154.45); 156 head, 504 to 546 lbs., 142.50 to 155.50 (147.52); 24 head, 511 lbs., 163.25 fancy; 189 head, 551 to 598 lbs., 135.00 to 152.50 (144.54); 204 head, 609 to 649 lbs., 141.00 to 150.25 (144.32); 59 head, 622 lbs., 153.75 natural; 213 head, 655 to 699 lbs., 137.50 to 143.25 (141.50); 260 head, 718 to 746 lbs., 133.50 to 140.50 (138.13); 237 head, 759 to 798 lbs., 135.50 to 140.00 (137.27); 59 head, 907 to 910 lbs., 135.00 to 136.75 (136.31); 16 head, 985 to 993 lbs., 132.50 to 133.75 (132.97). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 363 to 373 lbs., 130.00 to 132.00 (130.82); 11 head, 380 lbs., 149.00 thin fleshed; 10 head, 495 lbs., 131.00 thin fleshed. Large frame 1, 21 head, 1053 to 1091 lbs., 126.50 to 127.50 (127.09); 50 head, 1111 lbs., 128.75; 8 head, 1152 lbs., 122.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.