Hub City Livestock, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 6,350 head of feeder cattle selling on Nov. 6, compared to 5,440 head on Oct. 30 and 6,079 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing 450 to 500 pounds and 601 to 700 pounds were mostly steady with instances of $2 lower on 601 to 650 pounds and those 501 to 600 pounds
were steady to $2 higher. The best test was on yearling steers weighing 900 to 1,000 pounds that were selling $1 to $4 higher with instances of up to $10 higher on those weighing 950 to 1,000 pounds.
The heifer calves weighing 450 to 500 pounds were selling $3 to $4 higher and those 501 to 600 pounds were mostly steady. The best test was on yearling heifers weighing 800 to 850 pounds that were selling $3 to $4 higher. There was good to very good demand for yearling cattle with the best demand seen for a couple strings of steers off grass. There was varied flesh on yearlings that was from light to moderate plus, with cattle coming both out of yards and off grass. There was moderate to good demand for many packages and loads of attractive quality calves. Unlike the previous week, most calves had full preconditioning, or at least a full shot series in the fall. The flesh was mostly light to moderate with all but one package of calves off the cow. It was an active market throughout the sale with order buyers and some farmer feeders in the seats. The weather has remained cold with colder weather in the forecast and some of the area received snow again. Harvest has made good progress in the last week but has a ways to go. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 53% steers and 47% wer heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 55%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 59 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 176.00 to 194.00 (182.12); 100 head, 407 to 449 lbs., 174.50 to 185.50 (176.70);
11 head, 428 lbs., 165.00 full; 247 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 160.50 to 179.00 (167.58); 17 head, 472 to 497 lbs., 150.00 to 157.00 (154.61) fleshy; 323 head, 521 to 546 lbs., 150.00 to 164.25 (157.70); 428 head, 551 to 591 lbs., 150.00 to 158.50 (154.26); 13 head, 567 lbs., 143.50 fleshy; 513 head, 604 to 632 lbs., 140.50 to 156.00 (152.18); 567 head, 651 to 694 lbs., 142.00 to 157.40 (151.55); 71 head, 749 lbs., 152.00; 29 head, 728 lbs., 136.00 fleshy; 71 head, 757 lbs., 152.00; 55 head, 897 lbs., 150.00; 78 head, 907 to 948 lbs., 150.25 to 159.20 (157.17); 420 head, 950 to 963 lbs., 145.50 to 159.20 (154.41). Large frame 1, 101 head, 1076 to 1077 lbs., 140.00; 9 head, 1133 lbs., 122.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 304 lbs., 157.50; 97 head, 351 to 398 lbs., 150.00 to 161.50 (155.39); 158 head, 408 to 443 lbs., 151.00 to 161.00 (155.85); 163 head, 457 to 498 lbs., 143.50 to 151.00 (147.03); 500 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 133.50 to 146.00 (142.30); 476 head, 550 to 594 lbs., 134.25 to 143.50 (139.76); 132 head, 606 to 643 lbs., 132.50 to 142.50 (137.70); 81 head, 602 lbs., 146.25 replacement; 92 head, 664 to 692 lbs., 139.75 to 145.50 (140.29); 149 head, 706 to 746 lbs., 136.50 to 144.50 (143.77); 83 head, 755 to 775 lbs., 144.75 to 149.00 (146.78); 176 head, 800 to 847 lbs., 141.00 to 148.50 (145.01); 76 head, 808 to 820 lbs., 134.25 to 138.50 (136.22) fleshy; 240 head, 867 to 889 lbs., 136.00 to 146.25 (141.24); 32 head, 922 to 946 lbs., 135.00 to 139.50 (136.66); 105 head, 953 to 973 lbs., 134.50 to 143.00 (140.36). Large frame 1, 23 head, 1064 to 1069 lbs., 130.00 to 130.75 (130.46); 197 head, 1113 to 1138 lbs., 121.50 to 124.50 (124.22).
