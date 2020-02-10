Hub City Livestock, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 4,853 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 5, comapred to 5,121 head on Jan. 29 and 4,447 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the last sale, the steers weighing 450 to 500 pounds were seling $3 to $4 higher, those 501 to 650 pounds were selling $3 to $4 lower and those 651 to 900 pounds were mostly steady except those from 800 to 850 pounds that were not well compared. The heifers weighing 500 to 700 pounds were mostly steady except those 600 to 650 pounds were not well compared. There was good demand for the large offering of many packages and loads including several strings of backgrounded heifers. There were quite a few loads and packages of calves suitable for grass programs selling with very good demand. The quality was similar to the previous week, which was mostly average to attractive and most calves in light to moderate-plus flesh. There was some tag on some of the cattle as the lots thawed quite a bit over the weekend. It was an active market with buyers and a few farmer feeders in the seats. Another day of losses on the futures put some pressure on the market. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 43% steers and 57% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 65%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 399 lbs., 181.00; 204 head, 454 to 495 lbs., 180.50 to 192.75 (188.06); 175 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 175.00 to 186.00 (180.45); 31 head, 546 lbs., 164.00 full; 175 head, 559 to 585 lbs., 161.50 to 177.50 (171.79); 33 head, 588 lbs., 158.00 fleshy; 258 head, 602 to 649 lbs., 157.25 to 166.75 (161.79); 20 head, 614 lbs., 152.00 fleshy; 225 head, 651 to 688 lbs., 155.00 to 163.50 (158.76); 10 head, 655 lbs., 151.50 fleshy; 271 head, 701 to 741 lbs., 145.25 to 157.00 (151.11); 58 head, 753 to 771 lbs., 139.25 to 147.00 (142.96); 10 head, 762 lbs., 136.00 fleshy; 70 head, 753 to 765 lbs., 152.00 to 155.75 (152.69) thin fleshed; 63 head, 807 to 814 lbs., 137.00 to 142.25 (140.94); 281 head, 857 to 899 lbs., 136.50 to 142.75 (138.46); 4 head, 901 lbs., 135.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 490 lbs., 164.00; 14 head, 557 lbs., 153.50 unweaned; 10 head, 637 lbs., 145.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 30 head, 408 to 446 lbs., 153.00 to 156.00 (155.06); 85 head, 454 to 485 lbs., 159.00 to 167.00 (163.07);
168 head, 501 to 546 lbs., 147.50 to 160.00 (156.19); 28 head, 510 to 538 lbs., 144.50 to 145.00 (144.57) fleshy; 500 head, 568 to 597 lbs., 149.50 to 164.00 (159.90); 22 head, 574 to 599 lbs., 141.00 to 141.50 (141.27) fleshy; 92 head, 601 to 638 lbs., 144.00 to 157.00 (151.28); 17 head, 627 lbs., 140.50 fleshy; 706 head, 656 to 694 lbs., 135.50 to 149.00 (142.82); 14 head, 685 lbs., 132.00 fleshy; 350 head, 703 to 748 lbs., 131.50 to 141.00 (136.68); 278 head, 764 to 778 lbs., 132.25 to 134.75 (133.80); 95 head, 813 to 841 lbs., 127.00 to 133.00 (128.57); 20 head, 858 to 864 lbs., 122.50 to 126.50 (124.09). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 30 head, 465 to 488 lbs., 150.00 to 151.75 (151.13); 16 head, 816 lbs., 123.00. Large frame 1, 9 head, 1024 lbs., 126.25; 7 head, 1099 lbs., 120.00; 48 head, 1218 lbs., 122.00.
