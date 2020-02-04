Hub City Livestock, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 5,121 head of cattle selling on Jan. 29, compared to 4,560 head on Jan. 22, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing 500 to 650 pounds were selling $2 to $3 higher, those 651 to 700 pounds were mostly steady, and those 701 to 900 pounds were selling $2 to $5 lower except those 801 to 850 pounds were not well compared with instances of up to $8 lower on 750- to 800-pounders. The heifers weighing 500 to 650 pounds were selling $4 to $5 higher and those 651 to 700 pounds were mostly steady. There was good to very good demand for the large offering of many packages and loads with cattle suitable for summer grass seeing the best demand again this week. The flesh varied with grass cattle in mostly light to moderate and finishing types in moderate to moderate plus with some heavy flesh at times. The quality was mostly average to attractive. Some tag was seen on some cattle as temperatures have been right at or above freezing. An active market seen for today’s offering. The mild temps are expected to continue through the week and into next. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 68% steers and 32% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 69%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 381 lbs., 201.00; 78 head, 408 to 427 lbs., 187.00 to 198.00 (191.44); 118 head, 458 to 498 lbs., 174.00 to 185.00 (178.90); 235 head, 500 to 536 lbs., 174.50 to 192.50 (187.25); 12 head, 515 lbs., 171.00 fleshy; 151 head, 557 to 595 lbs., 168.00 to 183.00 (175.82); 236 head, 609 to 638 lbs., 157.25 to 169.50 (165.49); 98 head, 614 to 648 lbs., 153.00 to 155.50 (154.57) fleshy; 319 head, 602 to 647 lbs., 175.50 to 179.00 (176.67) thin fleshed; 201 head, 656 to 694 lbs., 150.00 to 161.50 (155.95); 335 head, 711 to 731 lbs., 139.00 to 152.50 (149.15); 4 head, 723 lbs., 136.00 fleshy; 502 head, 751 to 796 lbs., 137.00 to 146.00 (143.03); 11 head, 777 lbs., 130.50 fleshy; 162 head, 805 to 841 lbs., 139.00 to 146.30 (142.30); 492 head, 854 to 896 lbs., 137.00 to 142.75 (141.26); 99 head, 913 to 915 lbs., 140.25 to 142.25 (141.38). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 18 head, 360 lbs., 142.50 thin fleshed; 31 head, 520 to 537 lbs., 154.50 to 162.50 (160.25); 17 head, 590 lbs., 155.50; 24 head, 695 lbs., 147.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 13 head, 372 to 376 lbs., 168.00 to 170.00 (169.24); 45 head, 401 to 449 lbs., 147.00 to 160.00 (155.49); 138 head, 453 to 495 lbs., 153.00 to 164.75 (160.72); 200 head, 507 to 549 lbs., 149.00 to 160.50 (156.47); 13 head, 543 lbs., 144.00 fleshy; 311 head, 553 to 592 lbs., 151.00 to 166.00 (163.00); 23 head, 551 to 592 lbs., 139.50 to 145.50 (143.25) fleshy; 259 head, 602 to 648 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (146.35); 228 head, 651 to 698 lbs., 137.75 to 143.75 (141.48); 87 head, 704 to 737 lbs., 134.00 to 137.50 (135.54); 76 head, 752 to 778 lbs., 132.25 to 137.50 (135.62); 59 head, 805 lbs., 129.50 to 131.50 (130.58). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 20 head, 393 lbs., 159.00 thin fleshed; 23 head, 620 to 635 lbs., 132.00 to 133.50 (132.46).
