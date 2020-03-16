Hub City Livestock, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 5,582 head of cattle selling on March 11, compared to 5,071 head on March 4 and 4,420 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing 500 to 950 pounds were selling $6 to $10 lower except those weighing 650 to 700 pounds were not well tested. The heifers weighing 500 to 850 pounds were selling $7 to $10 lower. There was moderate to good demand for the large offering of packages and loads including quite a few loads of replacement quality heifers from reputation outfits and these saw very good demand. The flesh was similar to the previous week, from light to moderate plus with some heavy flesh seen at times. Overall the quality was more attractive than last week with most cattle average to attractive in quality. Some tag was present on the cattle again this week as the weather continues to be warm enough for good thawing conditions. A moderate to active market was seen for this offering with another day of triple digit losses on both live and feeder cattle futures putting pressure on the market. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 52% steers and 48% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 77%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 109 head, 401 to 443 lbs., 168.00 to 176.00 (171.08); 27 head, 455 to 482 lbs., 170.50 to 176.50 (174.58); 165 head, 510 to 538 lbs., 158.00 to 173.50 (169.40); 86 head, 519 lbs., 182.00 natural; 90 head, 521 lbs., 182.00 thin fleshed; 84 head, 556 to 593 lbs., 148.00 to 160.00 (152.49); 18 head, 593 lbs., 143.00 fleshy; 235 head, 606 to 644 lbs., 149.00 to 163.75 (154.35); 13 head, 641 lbs., 124.00 fleshy; 67 head, 657 to 699 lbs., 132.00 to 144.50 (141.68); 292 head, 713 to 749 lbs., 135.00 to 146.00 (139.75); 8 head, 737 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 219 head, 750 to 799 lbs., 121.50 to 135.50 (126.21); 197 head, 809 to 845 lbs., 119.00 to 133.90 (124.91); 293 head, 852 to 885 lbs., 121.00 to 131.75 (125.10); 11 head, 881 lbs., 119.00 fleshy; 468 head, 900 to 949 lbs., 115.75 to 123.75 (120.22); 189 head, 955 to 996 lbs., 115.25 to 121.75 (116.97); 56 head, 1010 lbs., 117.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 68 head, 638 to 643 lbs., 130.00 to 141.50 (139.12).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 15 head, 396 lbs., 150.00; 17 head, 433 lbs., 149.50; 70 head, 468 to 484 lbs., 156.50 to 162.00 (158.74); 144 head, 500 to 542 lbs., 140.00 to 152.50 (147.65); 235 head, 565 to 596 lbs., 130.50 to 145.50 (139.05); 33 head, 556 lbs., 153.50 thin fleshed; 423 head, 607 to 644 lbs., 122.50 to 139.50 (133.28); 227 head, 659 to 698 lbs., 123.50 to 135.00 (130.17); 98 head, 723 to 742 lbs., 121.50 to 130.00 (128.32); 124 head, 758 to 795 lbs., 113.25 to 125.00 (119.22); 31 head, 762 lbs., 137.50 replacement; 138 head, 801 to 844 lbs., 113.50 to 122.25 (117.54); 85 head, 800 to 826 lbs., 127.00 to 133.25 (130.51) replacement; 47 head, 864 to 885 lbs., 111.75 to 116.50 (112.34); 21 head, 870 lbs., 122.50 replacement; 53 head, 911 lbs., 111.00. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 82 head, 644 lbs., 885.00 replacement; 205 head, 738 to 749 lbs., 985.00 to 1100.00 (1019.23) replacement; 200 head, 767 to 787 lbs., 1105.00 to 1125.00 (1109.11) replacement; 133 head, 832 to 840 lbs., 1075.00 to 1135.00 (1089.57) replacement. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 494 lbs., 137.00; 52 head, 599 lbs., 126.50; 27 head, 693 to 696 lbs., 117.00 to 118.00 (117.70).
