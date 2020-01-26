Hub City LIvestock, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 4,560 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 22, compared to 3,893 head on Jan. 15 and 3,557 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing 500 to 550 pounds were steady to $2 higher, those 551 to 650 pounds were steady to $2 lower, those 651 to 700 pounds were mostly steady, those 701 to 750 pounds were not well compared and those 751 to 800 pounds were selling $1 to $3 lower. The heifer calves weighing 500 to 600 pounds, those 651 to 750 pounds were mostly steady and those 601 to 650 pounds and 751 to 800 pounds were selling $2 to $4 lower. There was good to very good demand for the large offering of many packages and loads. The demand remains very strong for calves, which will be suitable for summer grass as these calves get harder to find each week. The quality varied but the stock was mostly average to attractive and most calves were in moderate to moderate plus flesh. Only a package or two of unweaned calves were included as the rest of the offering was long time weaned. Some cattle are showing a little stress as the weather last week was very cold, windy and had several days of blizzard conditions. An active market was seen. Much warmer temps were predicted for this week and the change was giving producers and livestock some relief. The supply included: 100% feeder cattle with 58% steers and 42% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 79%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 429 lbs., 182.00; 39 head, 479 to 496 lbs., 188.50 to 194.50 (191.83); 5 head, 477 lbs, 177.00 fleshy; 209 head, 529 to 542 lbs., 175.00 to 192.50 (189.65); 71 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 162.00 to 178.50 (168.84); 388 head, 606 to 648 lbs., 155.00 to 167.50 (163.14); 100 head, 659 to 687 lbs., 148.00 to 162.75 (155.60); 484 head, 718 to 748 lbs., 144.00 to 156.00 (150.11); 436 head, 754 to 798 lbs., 140.50 to 143.00 (146.83); 237 head, 819 to 843 lbs., 152.50 to 152.25 (147.27); 200 head, 856 to 691 lbs., 139.50 to 147.25 (144.70); 122 head, 903 to 945 lbs., 135.50 to 146.25 (144.95). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 23 head, 506 lbs., 169.00; 15 head, 568 lbs., 139.00; 7 head, 755 lbs., 133.75; 47 head, 857 lbs., 134.50. Medium and large frame 2, 14 head, 458 lbs., 132.00. Large frame 1, 40 head, 1017 lbs., 137.00 10 head, 1089 lbs., 131.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 398 lbs., 152.00; 54 head, 423 to 438 lbs., 154.50 to 157.50 (156.73); 61 head, 453 to 479 lbs., 143.00 to 156.50 (152.62); 47 head, 517 to 542 lbs., 146.00 to 155.50 (151.04); 220 head, 554 to 599 lbs., 145.00 to 153.75 (149.50); 77 head, 563 lbs., 161.50 fancy; 19 head, 573 lbs., 136.00 fleshy; 64 head, 605 to 639 lbs., 139.00 to 146.50 (142.52); 67 head, 600 to 633 lbs., 131.00 to 132.00 (131.78) fleshy; 282 head, 653 to 694 lbs., 133.00 to 152.00 (140.02); 30 head, 673 lbs., 144.00 replacement; 159 head, 691 to 693 lbs., 144.50 thin fleshed; 302 head, 703 to 732 lbs., 131.50 to 138.50 (136.67); 16 head, 723 lbs., 128.50 fleshy; 178 head, 753 to 786 lbs., 129.00 to 136.50 (134.31); 52 head, 820 lbs., 136.25; 16 head, 921 lbs., 134.75; 26 head, 974 to 982 lbs., 131.00 to 132.50 (131.57); 25 head, 998 lbs., 125.25 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 500 to 534 lbs., 130.00. Large frame 1, 6 head, 1006 lbs., 131.50; 2 head, 1053 lbs., 126.75; 45 head, 1113 lbs., 126.75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.