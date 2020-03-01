Hub City Livestock Auction, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 4,723 head on Feb. 26, compared to 7,215 head on Feb. 19 and 6,719 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing 550 to 700 pounds were steady to $3 lower and th ose 701 to 900 pounds were selling $4 to $8 lower with instances up to $10 lower. The heifers weighing 500 to 750 pounds were selling $3 to $7 lower and those 751 to 800 pounds were steady to $3 higher. There was moderate to good demand for the large offering of packages and loads that were selling on a moderate to active market. A couple packages and loads of replacement quality heifers were met with good demand. The flesh was mostly moderate to moderate plus with some heavy flesh at times with slightly less flesh overall than the previous week. The quality was similar to the previous week with many attractive quality cattle to choose from. Several days of losses on the CME feeder and live cattle futures this week put some pressure on the market today. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 60% steers and 40% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 83%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 391 lbs., 185.00; 15 head, 408 to 430 lbs., 169.00 to 181.00 (177.80); 17 head, 457 to 481 lbs., 171.00 to 181.00 (177.01); 78 head, 502 to 542 lbs., 165.00 to 176.00 (172.10); 123 head, 556 to 585 lbs., 163.50 to 176.00 (169.86); 43 head, 580 to 598 lbs., 156.00 to 160.00 (157.81) fleshy; 230 head, 605 to 648 lbs., 152.00 to 165.00 (158.68); 14 head, 615 lbs., 148.50 fleshy; 278 head, 654 to 682 lbs., 149.50 to 161.50 (155.34); 441 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 141.00 to 150.50 (145.57); 405 head, 753 to 799 lbs., 135.00 to 145.25 (139.62); 426 head, 806 to 848 lbs., 129.00 to 136.00 (133.85); 210 head, 852 to 886 lbs., 129.25 to 135.00 (131.48); 20 head, 892 lbs., 127.00 fleshy; 139 head, 906 to 933 lbs., 126.50 to 131.00 (130.62). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 17 head, 483 lbs., 164.00; 9 head, 526 lbs., 157.00; 18 head, 636 lbs., 146.50; 22 head, 739 lbs., 136.00; 20 head, 772 lbs., 124.00. Large frame 1, 28 head, 1059 lbs., 122.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 386 lbs., 155.00; 55 head, 409 to 444 lbs., 151.00 to 160.50 (157.64); 13 head, 467 to 470 lbs., 151.00 to 152.00 (151.54); 110 head, 528 to 544 lbs., 143.00 to 155.50 (150.73); 6 head, 536 lbs., 140.00 fleshy; 164 head, 551 to 594 lbs., 140.00 to 148.50 (143.87); 234 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 134.00 to 145.75 (140.32); 10 head, 637 lbs., 128.00 fleshy; 339 head, 651 to 698 lbs., 133.00 to 144.00 (140.73); 18 head, 670 lbs., 123.00 fleshy; 310 head, 704 to 738 lbs., 124.00 to 132.50 (130.07); 86 head, 724 to 745 lbs., 138.50 to 142.00 (140.72) replacement; 244 head, 752 to 795 lbs., 126.00 to 133.00 (129.99); 17 head, 777 lbs., 121.00 fleshy; 35 head, 800 to 830 lbs., 122.50 to 123.75 (123.35); 17 head, 871 lbs., 123.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 395 lbs., 139.00; 5 head, 475 lbs., 134.00; 11 head, 529 lbs., 135.00; 5 head, 572 lbs., 132.50; 23 head, 629 lbs., 127.50. Large frame 1, 8 head, 694 lbs., 115.00.
