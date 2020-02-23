Hub City Livestock, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 7,215 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 19, compared to 4,531 head on Feb. 12 and 7,271 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the best test was on steers weighing 600 to 650 pounds and those 701 to 750 pounds were steady to $1 higher. Those 651 to 700 and 751 to 800 pounds were selling $3 to
$4 higher, those 801 to 900 pounds were not well compared and those 901 to 950 pounds were steady to $1 lower. The best test on heifers was those weighing 550 to 600 and those 650 to 700 pounds were selling $2 to $5 higher. Those weighing 601 to 650 pounds were steady to $1 higher. There was moderate to good demand for the very large offering of mostly home raised cattle sold in many packages and loads. The majority of the cattle was of the finishing variety and in moderate to heavy flesh. The cattle that fit grass programs were met with good demand. The quality was mostly attractive. A moderate to active market was met with many buyers attending the sale. The weather this week was much better for travel than last week. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 61% steers and 39% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 82%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 54 head, 423 to 439 lbs., 186.00 to 192.00 (189.23); 52 head, 462 to 495 lbs., 170.00 to 182.00 (176.82); 127 head, 505 to 538 lbs., 173.00 to 176.50 (174.84); 199 head, 551 to 591 lbs., 163.50 to 176.50 (169.14); 199 head, 601 to 639 lbs., 155.00 to 166.00 (162.06); 39 head, 607 lbs., 172.00 thin fleshed; 470 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 150.00 to 165.00 (159.60); 51 head, 658 to 695 lbs., 133.00 to 148.00 (144.04) fleshy; 473 head, 701 to 749 lbs., 142.00 to 155.75 (149.11); 41 head, 736 to 740 lbs., 139.00 to 141.50 (139.85) fleshy; 738 head, 754 to 797 lbs., 142.50 to 154.60 (149.18); 29 head, 767 to 796 lbs., 125.50 to 135.50 (130.59) fleshy; 562 head, 801 to 848 lbs., 134.50 to 148.75 (142.10); 30 head, 833 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 334 head, 853 to 894 lbs., 131.75 to 142.75 (136.20); 341 head, 907 to 942 lbs., 128.25 to 135.00 (131.31); 57 head, 927 lbs., 126.50 fleshy; 177 head, 951 to 985 lbs., 126.75 to 134.00 (129.68). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 321 lbs., 171.00; 4 head, 429 lbs., 166.00. Large frame 1, 53 head, 1027 lbs., 130.00; 55 head, 1065 lbs., 130.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 353 to 393 lbs., 154.00 to 159.00 (156.37); 52 head, 408 to 434 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (153.56); 105 head, 457 to 495 lbs., 153.25 to 159.00 (157.78); 152 head, 503 to 535 lbs., 144.00 to 159.50 (152.01); 317 head, 551 to 591 lbs., 144.00 to 159.00 (151.62); 19 head, 591 lbs., 137.50 fleshy; 233 head, 606 to 633 lbs., 140.50 to 150.00 (145.99); 24 head, 617 lbs., 131.00 fleshy; 79 head, 639 lbs., 154.50 replacement; 473 head, 658 to 696 lbs., 134.00 to 149.00 (142.47); 24 head, 678 to 683 lbs., 123.00 to 127.00 (124.51) fleshy; 334 head, 703 to 744 lbs., 130.00 to 140.25 (135.28); 31 head, 726 to 738 lbs., 126.50 to 128.50 (127.46) fleshy; 21 head, 704 lbs., 141.00 replacement; 230 head, 771 to 790 lbs., 126.50 to 130.50 (128.72); 114 head, 801 to 816 lbs., 125.25 to 133.50 (129.90); 214 head, 862 to 874 lbs., 126.25 to 128.50 (127.53). Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 78 head, 722 lbs., 1335.00 replacement. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 36 head, 462 to 493 lbs., 132.00 to 145.50 (141.92); 16 head, 597 lbs., 137.50. Large frame 1, 11 head, 1000 lbs., 122.00.
