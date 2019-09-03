Hub City Livestock Auction, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 3,135 head of cattle selling on Aug. 28, compared to 1,422 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
This was the first reported sale in recent weeks so an accurate trend cannot be established. There was good to very good demand for a large offering consisting mostly of strings and loads, including one long string of 1,200 steers off grass. The quality was mostly average to attractive and flesh varied depending on where the cattle were coming from as there were feedlot and grass cattle in the offering. Some tested open heifers were in the mix as some producers are getting fall PG testing underway. A moderate to active market included good buyers in attendance. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 78% steers and 22% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 100%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 662 to 672 lbs., 156.00 to 160.00 (157.49); 7 head, 704 lbs., 145.00; 81 head, 762 to 798 lbs., 134.50 to 147.50 (142.79); 14 head, 821 lbs., 145.00; 94 head, 851 to 898 lbs., 142.00 to 145.00 (143.79); 1023 head, 901 to 947 lbs., 131.75 to 142.10 (139.97); 455 head, 950 to 990 lbs., 135.25 to 143.25 (141.06). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 19 head, 780 lbs., 127.00. Large frame 1, 679 head, 1007 to 1049 lbs., 126.75 to 135.90 (131.71); 394 head, 1050 to 1078 lbs., 130.50 to 134.20 (132.33).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 45 head, 661 to 667 lbs., 135.00 to 143.50 (139.02); 27 head, 706 to 721 7lbs., 134.50 to 138.50 (137.60); 121 head, 767 to 791 lbs., 127.00 to 140.75 (135.72); 50 head, 806 to 834 lbs., 125.50 to 131.50 (128.36); 62 head, 828 lbs., 138.20 natural; 78 head, 852 to 899 lbs., 124.50 to 130.50 (125.38); 203 head, 904 to 932 lbs., 123.35 to 136.00 (128.03); 34 head, 987 lbs., 122.25 to 132.50 (130.69). Large frame 1, 69 head, 1033 to 1043 lbs., 122.50 to 125.25 (125.05); 75 head, 1068 to 1099 lbs., 122.75 to 124.50 (123.21).
