Hub City Livestock, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported 5,610 head of feeder cattle selling Oct. 23, compared to 3,310 head on Oct. 16 and 3,920 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to a week ago, the yearling steers weighing 800 to 1,050 pounds were steady with instances of $2 higher except those from 950 to 1,000 pounds that were not well compared. The heifers weighing 850 to 950 pounds were steady. Other weight classes yearling steers and heifers and spring calves were not well compared. There was good to very good demand for the large yearling offering featuring many strings, loads and packages including several strings of attractive quality steers from reputation outfits, many of these were home raised. The flesh varied, from light to moderate plus with some heavy flesh at times, as cattle came both out of feed yards and off grass. There was some tag on these yearling cattle, as even load out conditions are muddy. There was moderate to good demand for several
loads and packages of spring calves. The calf quality was mostly attractive and flesh varied, from ligh to moderate plus. The preconditioning varied again, and calves without a full vaccination program were discounted. Both weaned and unweaned calves available today. The market was active. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 67% steers, 33% were heifers and 0% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 82%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 344 lbs., 163.00; 28 head, 412 to 446 lbs., 163.75 to 169.00 (167.41); 45 head, 499 lbs., 147.50; 234 head, 516 to 525 lbs., 158.00 to 164.00 (163.24); 124 head, 552 to 579 lbs., 149.75 to 156.00 (151.01); 212 head, 603 to 645 lbs., 145.00 to 158.00 (153.60) unweaned; 8 head, 653 lbs., 136.50; 57 head, 654 to 664 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (141.38) unweaned; 27 head, 709 to 734 lbs., 152.00 to 152.50 (152.33); 12 head, 740 lbs., 144.50 fleshy; 107 head, 753 to 785 lbs., 146.25 to 153.00 (148.88); 206 head, 803 to 845 lbs., 148.00 to 157.25 (153.29); 257 head, 865 to 878 lbs., 142.50 to 149.75 (146.18); 603 head, 900 to 924 lbs., 143.50 to 150.25 (147.45); 80 head, 913 to 919 lbs., 138.00 fleshy; 655 head, 958 to 997 lbs., 140.75 to 147.00 (144.84). Large frame 1, 389 head, 1002 to 1025 lbs., 131.00 to 141.80 (138.50); 394 head, 1050 to 1096 lbs., 135.00 to 139.70 (137.96); 8 head, 1054 lbs., 123.00 fleshy.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 345 lbs., 155.00; 27 head, 366 lbs., 149.00; 35 head, 413 to 447 lbs., 140.00 to 142.00 (141.57); 64 head, 458 lbs., 151.50; 258 head, 527 to 545 lbs., 133.50 to 143.50 (140.42); 61 head, 550 to 586 lbs., 132.50 to 136.75 (135.68); 13 head, 574 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 19 head, 638 lbs., 143.00; 7 head, 665 lbs., 147.50; 100 head, 710 to 734 lbs., 133.50 to 139.50 (135.03); 116 head, 752 to 796 lbs., 134.75 to 143.25 (138.67); 60 head, 758 to 776 lbs., 123.00 to 128.00 (126.19) fleshy; 163 head, 807 to 843 lbs., 134.00 to 142.75 (139.35); 353 head, 855 to 899 lbs., 134.75 to 142.30 (139.10); 172 head, 908 to 940 lbs., 137.25 to 139.00 (138.01); 63 head, 937 to 945 lbs., 122.50 to 126.50 (125.68) fleshy; 14 head, 973 lbs., 134.50; 60 head, 990 lbs., 123.00 fleshy. Large frame 1, 81 head, 1006 to 1042 lbs., 131.00 to 133.00 (132.22); 48 head, 1072 lbs., 118.75 fleshy.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 373 lbs., 149.00.
