Hub City Livestock, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 6,056 head of feeder cattle selling on March 25, compared to 625 head on March 18 and 6,141 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
There were too few cattle reported the previous week to compare to the current week’s large offering and develop an accurate price trend. A higher undertone was noted on all weight classes. A very large offering of many packages, loads and strings of both home raised and backgrounded cattle was available. The quality was mostly attractive on the offering and demand was based mostly on flesh condition. There was good to very good demand for cattle in light to moderate plus flesh, moderate to good demand for those in moderate plus to heavy. Some tag was on the cattle again this week as is normal for spring time thaw. An active market for this offering featured many buyers and a few farmer feeders attending the auction. The beginning of the week saw very good gains on both live and feeder cattle futures giving some optimism to feeders and producers. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 71% steers and 29% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 94%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 430 to 436 lbs., 175.00 to 177.00 (175.81); 36 head, 463 to 482 lbs., 170.00 to 177.50 (176.09); 81 head, 519 to 545 lbs., 166.00 to 173.25 (171.62); 67 head, 561 to 580 lbs., 164.00 to 173.00 (169.54); 10 head, 570 lbs., 154.00 fleshy; 198 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 156.50 to 167.50 (160.94); 43 head, 623 lbs., 176.50 fancy; 6 head, 647 lbs., 148.00 fleshy; 73 head, 668 to 692 lbs., 149.00 to 157.50 (151.93); 47 head, 668 to 683 lbs., 138.50 to 142.00 (138.96) fleshy; 73 head, 689 lbs., 165.25 thin fleshed; 430 head, 706 to 746 lbs., 145.50 to 155.25 (151.62); 33 head, 738 to 741 lbs., 124.00 to 139.00 (129.47) fleshy; 478 head, 750 to 787 lbs., 137.00 to 150.75 (142.89); 54 head, 774 lbs., 133.00 fleshy; 479 head, 815 to 844 lbs., 136.00 to 152.75 (140.40); 678 head, 852 to 898 lbs., 131.00 to 138.90 (136.18); 42 head, 853 lbs., 127.00 fleshy; 371 head, 908 to 945 lbs., 131.50 to 134.70 (133.51); 119 head, 938 to 940 lbs., 120.50 fleshy; 247 head, 952 to 977 lbs., 131.50 to 133.25 (132.27); 238 head, 954 to 997 lbs., 123.00 to 128.25 (125.24) fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 5o 2, 25 head, 729 lbs., 137.00. Large frame 1, 22 head, 769 lbs., 134.50; 173 head, 1017 to 1041 lbs., 126.50 to 129.75 (128.15); 21 head, 1000 lbs., 123.00 fleshy.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 18 head, 410 to 448 lbs., 151.00 to 153.00 (152.37); 9 head, 481 lbs., 154.00; 37 head, 505 to 546 lbs., 145.00 to 153.00 (148.37); 38 head, 557 to 592 lbs., 137.00 to 145.50 (143.55); 263 head, 602 to 642 lbs., 140.00 to 151.75 (144.59); 14 head, 636 lbs., 135.50 fleshy; 236 head, 658 to 696 lbs., 132.00 to 143.50 (140.61); 81 head, 672 to 690 lbs., 128.00 fleshy; 135 head, 706 to 735 lbs., 124.50 to 131.75 (130.43); 28 head, 738 to 739 lbs., 125.00 to 125.50 (125.34) fleshy; 66 head, 703 to 719 lbs., 136.00 to 138.25 (137.88) replacement; 289 head, 750 to 794 lbs., 124.00 to 130.75 (126.77); 124 head, 801 to 836 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (124.16); 36 head, 807 lbs., 139.50 replacement; 180 head, 850 to 879 lbs., 119.75 to 125.00 (123.38); 68 head, 894 lbs., 115.50 fleshy; 69 head, 904 lbs, 112.00 fleshy; 11 head, 965 lbs., 114.50 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 682 lbs., 124.00.
