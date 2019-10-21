Hub City Livestock, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported 3,310 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 16, compared to 6,423 head on Oct. 9 and 5,210 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the best test was on steers weighing 800 to 950 pounds and 1,000 to 1,050 pounds were selling $4 to $5 higher. The best test was on heifers weighing 850 to 900 pounds and
those weighing 950 to 1,000 pounds were selling $2 to $5 higher. There was good to very good demand for yearlings. Many packages in the yearling offering as well as several strings and many loads were featured. There was slightly more flesh than last week with more moderate to moderate plus flesh. Many yearlings were coming off grass again. The demand was light to moderate for a few packages of spring calves offered. These calves were mostly off the cow with varied shots and no consignment had full preconditioning. The market was active on yearlings with light to moderate activity on calves. Dismal weather continues to plague the area and the lack of any sun and warm temperatures has kept yards and fields too wet to allow any harvesting or similar work. In some areas, there is still snow on the ground from the storm last week. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 46% steers and 54% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 93%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 435 lbs., 150.00; 15 head, 476 lbs., 155.00; 8 head, 546 lbs., 153.00; 83 head, 581 to 583 lbs., 140.50 to 148.00 (146.82); 19 head, 636 lbs., 157.50; 9 head, 670 lbs., 145.50; 45 head, 685 to 692 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.22) unweaned; 21 head, 724 to 741 lbs., 150.50 to 152.00 (151.49); 11 head, 723 lbs., 133.75 fleshy; 73 head, 764 to 794 lbs., 147.00 to 151.75 (149.73); 7 head, 771 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 164 head, 803 to 845 lbs.,147.50 to 152.75 (151.80); 196 head, 856 to 899 lbs., 143.50 to 150.25 (149.38); 260 head, 913 to 944 lbs., 143.50 to 148.25 (147.75); 44 head, 963 lbs., 146.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 658 lbs., 139.00. Large frame 1, 225 head, 1001 to 1007 lbs., 141.00 to 141.40 (141.30); 61 head, 1065 lbs., 137.40.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 16 head, 443 lbs., 151.00; 6 head, 471 lbs., 142.00; 58 head, 503 to 547 lbs., 130.00 to 146.00 (142.10); 63 head, 600 to 605 lbs., 141.50 to 151.00 (143.90); 37 head, 615 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 32 head, 683 to 690 lbs., 137.00 to 143.00 (141.88); 40 head, 737 to 740 lbs., 136.50 to 138.00 (137.66); 21 head, 756 to 788 lbs., 134.00 to 140.50 (138.32); 36 head, 803 to 826 lbs., 134.00 to 136.00 (135.67); 201 head, 858 to 893 lbs., 134.75 to 141.00 (138.81); 370 head, 900 to 939 lbs., 133.00 to 139.10 (138.48); 10 head, 928 lbs., 117.00 fleshy; 424 head, 956 to 989 lbs., 129.00 to 139.20 (137.25). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 684 lbs., 131.50. Large frame 1, 87 head, 1002 to 1028 lbs., 122.00 to 132.25 (128.16); 50 head, 1059 lbs., 126.00; 26 head, 1137 lbs., 120.50.
