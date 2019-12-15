Hub City Livestock, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 4,815 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 11, compared to 3,518 head on Dec. 4 and 3,068 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
A weaned calf special on Dec. 7 featured 4,958 head being sold. Compared to that sale, the steer calves weighing 450 to 750 pounds were steady to $2 lower except those from 500 to 550 pounds that were not well compared. The heifer calves weighing 450 to 650 pounds were selling $2 to $4 higher except those from 500 to 550 pounds that were mostly steady. Lower undertones were noted on yearling steers compared to the Dec. 4 sale. There was good demand for Dec. 11’s large yearling offering, which included one long string of attractive steers as well as many loads and packages of average to attractive steers and heifers. There was slightly more flesh on the yearlings than the previous week. There was good demand for the calf offering of mostly packages with just a a handful of loads. The quality was similar to the Dec. 7 sale with many attractive quality calves to choose from. A few weaned packages, but the majority of the calves were off the cow. The flesh varied, but mostly was moderate to moderate plus. The weather has turned very cold this week. There is still some corn out in the fields, which producers are trying to harvest. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 56% steers and 44% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 63%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 390 to 394 lbs., 190.50 to 193.00 (192.24); 100 head, 406 to 449 lbs., 179.00 to 190.00 (180.75); 15 head, 415 to 438 lbs., 166.00 to 169.00 (168.04) fleshy; 111 head, 469 to 491 lbs., 167.50 to 183.00 (175.52); 9 head, 471 lbs., 155.00 fleshy; 210 head, 501 to 537 lbs., 161.00 to 171.50 (166.98); 321 head, 556 to 598 lbs., 154.00 to 162.00 (156.93); 138 head, 606 to 635 lbs., 150.00 to 156.50 (153.74); 20 head, 621 to 635 lbs., 145.00 to 145.00 (145.30) fleshy; 162 head, 655 to 697 lbs., 152.50 to 154.00 (149.94); 26 head, 669 to 699 lbs., 137.50 to 140.00 (138.95) fleshy; 230 head, 702 to 745 lbs., 145.50 to 150.00 (148.09); 12 head, 708 to 742 lbs., 134.00 to 137.00 (135.54) fleshy; 34 head, 762 lbs., 145.25; 19 head, 812 to 820 lbs., 141.50 to 150.00 (146.40); 30 head, 880 lbs., 153.00; 236 head, 924 to 948 lbs., 151.00 to 152.25 (151.37); 175 head, 957 to 972 lbs., 146.25 to 151.00 (148.67). Large frame 1, 337 head, 1024 to 1048 lbs., 149.75 to 152.00 (150.89); 217 head, 1052 to 1082 lbs., 143.00 to 146.25 (144.07).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 320 lbs., 139.50; 34 head, 354 to 395 lbs., 147.00 to 153.00 (152.36); 134 head, 409 to 439 lbs., 140.50 to 155.50 (149.01); 130 head, 451 to 498 lbs., 139.00 to 155.00 (149.96); 6 head, 464 lbs., 131.00 fleshy; 152 head, 513 to 539 lbs., 138.50 to 146.25 (143.85); 322 head, 554 to 598 lbs., 137.50 to 146.50 (142.03); 159 head, 601 to 639 lbs., 134.50 to 142.00 (138.94); 18 head, 607 to 639 lbs., 122.00 to 128.50 (126.76) fleshy; 169 head, 671 to 694 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (134.06); 9 head, 738 lbs., 135.00; 16 head, 768 lbs., 138.00; 24 head, 751 to 757 lbs., 129.00 to 130.00 (129.25) fleshy; 155 head, 827 to 845 lbs., 140.75 to 145.00 (142.61); 160 head, 866 to 892 lbs., 139.50 to 142.00 (140.85); 153 head, 916 to 942 lbs., 133.50 to 145.00 (140.84); 71 head, 966 to 980 lbs., 136.00 to 139.25 (138.75). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 554 to 555 lbs., 127.00 to 131.50 (129.00). Large frame 1, 76 head, 1004 to 1026 lbs., 133.00 to 134.75 (134.40); 83 head, 1058 to 1062 lbs., 133.00; 18 head, 1195 lbs., 122.50. Large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 1051 to 1-61 lbs., 117.50 to 121.00 (120.06).
