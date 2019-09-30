Hub City Livestock, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 4,829 head of feeder cattle selling on Sept. 25, compared to 1,550 head on Sept. 18 and 4,250 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
In comparison to the previous week, the best test was on steers weighing 800 to 900 pounds that were steady to $2 higher. The best test was on heifers weighing 800 to 900 pounds and they were mostly steady. There was good to very good demand for yearling offering featuring many strings and loads and some packages. Many of the stock tested as open heifers. The majority of the yearlings was attractive quality and coming off grass in light to moderate flesh. There was moderate demand for a few packages and a load of spring calves. Both weaned and unweaned calves were offered and shots were hit and miss. It was an active market with many buyers attending the auction. Silage cutting is just getting started in this area and some bean harvest is taking place as well. The weather has been mostly dry and sunny again. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 36% steers and 64% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 96%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 405 lbs., 152.00; 15 head, 490 lbs., 140.00; 16 head, 510 lbs., 153.00; 14 head, 632 to 637 lbs., 147.50 to 148.00 (147.68); 86 head, 621 lbs., 148.00 unweaned; 6 head, 663 lbs., 146.00; 35 head, 703 to 744 lbs., 145.00 to 149.50 (147.18); 234 head, 755 to 779 lbs., 144.00 to 154.30 (153.16); 202 head, 805 to 847 lbs., 140.25 to 152.50 (147.39); 568 head, 851 to 898 lbs., 136.00 to 147.50 (146.48); 207 head, 903 to 932 lbs., 140.75 to 144.50 (143.14); 167 head, 954 to 971 lbs., 136.25 to 144.50 (140.81). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 18 head, 816 to 849 lbs., 129.00 to 133.75 (130.89). Large frame 1, 8 head, 1046 lbs., 127.25.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 451 lbs., 125.00; 17 head, 509 lbs., 145.50; 80 head, 584 to 590 lbs., 141.00 to 142.50 (141.26); 14 head, 604 to 637 lbs., 137.50 to 141.00 (139.05); 85 head, 657 to 698 lbs., 138.50 to 140.00 (139.42); 151 head, 716 to 740 lbs., 133.00 to 139.75 (135.83); 164 head, 752 to lbs., 756 130.00 to 139.50 (135.34); 572 head, 800 to 847 lbs., 127.00 to 138.25 (132.49); 222 head, 850 to 878 lbs., 126.25 to 134.75 (127.79); 132 head, 875 to 885 lbs., 136.10 spayed; 563 head, 902 to 932 lbs., 125.00 to 135.60 (127.51); 21 head, 924 lbs., 114.75 fleshy; 383 head, 951 to 988 lbs., 127.00 to 132.50 (132.03). Large frame 1, 335 head, 1002 to 1038 lbs., 125.00 to 128.50 (128.19); 10 head, 1017 lbs., 119.00 fleshy; 67 head, 1050 to 1057 lbs., 122.50 to 128.50 (127.69).
