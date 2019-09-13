Hub City Livestock Auction, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported 956 head of cattle selling on Sept. 11, compared to 3,135 head on Aug. 28 and 3,543 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
A much lighter offering than what occurred two weeks ago meant an accurate trend cannot be established although a lower undertone was noted on both steers and heifers. Moderate to good demand for the yearling offering featured mostly packages and a handful of loads. The quality was varied from plain to attractive. Most cattle were in moderate to moderate-plus flesh with some coming off grass and they were mostly tested open heifers. A couple of packages of spring calves was offered and met with moderate demand. The moderate market activity also featured a smaller than normal crowd of buyers. A few
cancellations occurred due to the rain the area received over the weekend and into Monday with some places reporting over 4 inches. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 69% steers, 30% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 97%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 649 lbs., 151.00; 75 head, 665 lbs., 145.00; 21 head, 748 lbs., 139.00; 147 head, 751 to 799 lbs., 134.00 to 137.75 (137.22); 18 head, 836 to 848 lbs., 132.00 to 134.25 (133.76); 80 head, 896 to 899 lbs., 124.50 to 128.25 (127.45); 86 head, 944 to 946 lbs., 127.25 to 128.75 (127.69); 4 head, 954 lbs., 116.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 33 head, 606 to 617 lbs., 141.00 to 142.00 (141.42); 17 head, 739 lbs., 130.00. Large frame 1, 21 head, 1161 lbs., 109.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 15 head, 626 lbs., 143.00; 9 head, 688 lbs., 134.00; 38 head, 739 to 740 lbs., 123.50 to 133.00 (131.25); 11 head, 837 lbs., 123.50; 32 head, 865 to 899 lbs., 121.50 to 124.75 (124.13); 54 head, 909 to 933 lbs., 119.50 to 124.50 (121.56); 24 head, 957 to 969 lbs., 120.50 to 123.00 (122.16). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 309 lbs., 136.00. Large frame 1, 4 head, 1034 lbs., 106.50; 7 head, 1080 lbs., 111.50; 15 head, 1109 lbs., 103.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 363 lbs., 171.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.