Hub City Livestock, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 5,590 head of feeder cattle selling on April 1, compared to 6,056 head on March 25 and 5,500 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing 650 to 700 pounds were steady to $2 lower, those 701 to 850 pounds were selling $6 to $10 lower and those 851 to 1,050 pounds were selling $10 to $13 lower. The heifers weighing 600 to 750 pounds were selling $6 to $10 lower, those 751 to 800 pounds were not well compared and those 801 to 850 pounds were selling $10 to $13 lower. There was moderate demand for the large offering of many packages, loads and a few strings with best demand seen for cattle that were light and green enough to go to summer grass. Overall the quality was less attractive than the previous week with more plain to average quality cattle included in the offering. The flesh condition varied, from light to heavy, and slick hided cattle in heavy flesh were met with light demand. A moderate market was available for the offering with the variation and uncertainty of the futures markets putting pressure on the market. Snowfall was predicted for the area, which will affect producers trying to calve and making lots muddy again. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 71% steers and 29% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 95%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 25 head, 456 to 474 lbs., 159.00 to 169.00 (165.31); 80 head, 550 to 591 lbs., 154.00 to 170.50 (166.91); 84 head, 601 to 646 lbs., 141.00 to 153.50 (148.10); 215 head, 662 to 698 lbs., 141.50 to 157.50 (150.53); 52 head, 652 to 683 lbs., 125.00 to 137.00 (128.04) fleshy; 349 head, 705 to 748 lbs., 135.50 to 148.50 (140.46); 38 head, 737 lbs., 124.00 fleshy; 516 head, 753 to 792 lbs., 123.00 to 140.25 (130.25); 91 head, 761 to 766 lbs., 114.00 to 120.00 (116.46) fleshy; 276 head, 805 to 846 lbs., 117.75 to 128.25 (123.68); 70 head, 848 lbs., 106.75 fleshy; 923 head, 857 to 899 lbs., 114.25 to 125.00 (117.94); 75 head, 856 to 861 lbs., 109.50 to 111.00 *(110.18) fleshy; 237 head, 901 to 949 lbs., 116.00 to 122.25 (119.21); 99 head, 914 to 928 lbs., 107.00 to 110.50 (109.02) fleshy; 171 head, 957 to 995 lbs., 115.00 to 118.50 (116.10). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 445 lbs., 152.00; 15 head, 662 lbs., 127.00; 21 head, 888 lbs., 102.25. Large frame 1, 238 head, 1001 to 1046 lbs., 115.38.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 402 lbs., 156.00; 39 head, 467 to 478 lbs., 136.00 to 145.00 (142.19); 29 head, 503 to 541 lbs., 126.50 to 138.00 (132.61); 29 head, 503 to 541 lbs., 126.50 to 138.00 (132.61); 27 head, 577 lbs., 135.00; 24 head, 587 lbs., 129.50 fleshy; 126 head, 605 to 647 lbs., 125.00 to 139.50 (134.55); 299 head, 651 to 697 lbs., 124.00 to 135.00 (128.92); 8 head, 666 lbs., 119.50 fleshy; 75 head, 707 to 731 lbs., 121.00 to 124.50 (123.26); 134 head, 736 to 741 lbs., 109.00 to 110.00 (109.50) fleshy; 104 head, 751 to 798 lbs., 110.50 to 119.00 (114.14); 59 head, 751 lbs., 126.00 replacement; 286 head, 806 to 827 lbs., 108.00 to 113.50 (112.43); 11 head, 824 lbs., 92.00 fleshy; 27 head, 878 lbs., 108.50; 24 head, 858 to 878 lbs., 96.00 to 97.00 (96.74) fleshy. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 59 head, 796 lbs., 980.00 replacement; 62 head, 868 lbs., 1060.00 replacement. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 716 lbs., 113.00.
