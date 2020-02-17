Hub City Livestock, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 4,531 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 12, compared to 4,853 head on Feb. 5 and 6,000 head a year ago, accoring to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing 450 to 500 pounds were mostly steady and those 550 to 800 pounds were steady to $3 lower with instances up to $5 lower on those weighing 550 to 600 pounds. The heifers weighing 500 to 550 pounds were steady to $3 lower and those weighihng 551 to 700 pounds were selling $4 to %5 lower. Other weight classes were not well compared. There was good
demand for this large offering of packages and loads of mostly home raised steers and heifers. Similar to last week, quite a few calves that could fit in summer grass programs on offer and these were met with very good demand. The quality and flesh was similar to last week as well, with most of these average to attractive quality calves in light to moderate plus flesh. The hides were a little cleaner as lots have firmed up again. It was a moderate to active market. A winter storm hit much of the area early this morning with snow and blowing snow causing low visibility and making travel difficult and not advised in some areas. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 60% steers and 40% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 69%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 357 to 361 lbs., 172.00 to 180.00 (177.52); 18 head, 409 to 443 lbs., 181.50 to 197.00 (187.24); 160 head, 461 to 499 lbs., 177.50 to 194.00 (187.74); 10 head, 495 lbs., 170.50 fleshy; 38 head, 505 to 548 lbs., 160.50 to 168.00 (162.00); 5 head, 541 lbs., 153.00 fleshy; 8 head, 523 lbs., 182.00 thin fleshed; 350 head, 560 to 597 lbs., 162.50 to 172.00 (167.63); 16 head, 578 lbs., 152.00 fleshy; 172 head, 603 to 643 lbs., 151.50 to 165.75 (160.91); 383 head, 653 to 697 lbs., 150.00 to 159.75 (155.13); 495 head, 703 to 746 lbs., 145.00 to 153.75 (149.83); 252 head, 754 to 771 lbs., 142.50 to 149.75 (146.55); 72 head, 800 to 822 lbs. 135.00 to 144.00 (141.45); 16 head, 864 lbs., 128.00 fleshy; 225 head, 905 to 947 lbs. 128.00 to 136.40 (134.46); 49 head, 984 lbs., 130.25. Large frame 1, 21 head, 1016 lbs., 118.00;22 head, 1095 lbs., 119.00; 34 head, 1256 lbs., 116.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 349 lbs., 156.00; 5 head, 368 lbs., 165.00; 29 head, 401 to 423 lbs., 144.00 to 158.00 (151.82); 8 head, 400 lbs., 140.00 fleshy; 70 head, 453 to 477 lbs., 141.00 to 154.00 (151.10); 271 head, 501 to 548 lbs., 142.00 to 157.00 (152.35); 150 head, 552 to 583 lbs., 139.00 to 154.25 (147.60); 232 head, 609 to 649 lbs., 133.50 to 148.75 (143.55); 399 head, 656 to 696 lbs., 130.50 to 145.00 (136.40); 68 head, 713 to 749 lbs., 126.25 to 136.00 (131.52); 41 head, 757 lbs., 132.25; 95 head, 806 to 809 lbs., 123.25 to 125.75 (125.20); 32 head, 855 lbs., 124.75; 53 head, 923 to 940 lbs., 116.00 to 124.00 (122.31). Medium and large 1 to 2, 4 head, 418 lbs., 136.00; 29 head, 582 to 598 lbs., 134.00 to 136.75 (134.97); 34 head, 690 lbs., 129.00. Large frame 1, 78 head, 1060 to 1067 lbs., 116.25 to 120.00 (117.53).
