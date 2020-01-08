Hub City Livestock, Aberdeen, South Dakota, reported receipts of 4,858 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 4, compared to 4,971 head on Dec. 18 and 6,092 head a year ago, according to the USDA-South Dakota Department of Agriculture Market News, Worthing, South Dakota.
It had been two and a half weeks since the last sale so an accurate price trend not available. The Jan. 4 sale was a special Saturday feeder cattle auction. There was good to very good demand for this large offering of many packages and loads of attractive calves in varied flesh, mostly moderate to moderate plus. There were just a few packages of calves off the cow with the majority of the calves being long time weaned. There were several opportunities to buy multiple loads of cattle from the same outfit to fill pens. Some tag on some of the cattle as pen conditions are getting tough again. An active
market with many buyers and some farmer feeders in the seats today. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 59% steers and 41% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 86%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 374 to 380 lbs., 185.00; 30 head, 431 to 449 lbs., 166.00 to 170.50 (168.74); 37 head, 461 to 497 lbs., 163.00 to 174.75 (168.85); 40 head, 534 to 541 lbs., 161.00 to 170.50 (169.06); 149 head, 555 to 598 lbs., 153.00 to 166.50 (161.42); 310 head, 603 to 646 lbs., 143.50 to 159.75 (153.78); 267 head, 656 to 699 lbs., 142.00 to 157.75 (153.75); 300 head, 709 to 744 lbs., 137.00 to 154.00 (148.21); 41 head, 717 lbs., 134.50 fleshy; 186 head, 754 to 799 lbs., 134.50 to 149.00 (144.17); 503 head, 806 to 846 lbs., 140.75 to 149.00 (146.35; 587 head, 854 to 899 lbs., 139.25 to 147.50 (143.58); 64 head, 907 lbs., 142.75; 116 head, 664 to 992 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.52). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 411 lbs., 160.00; 11 head, 474 to 489 lbs., 156.00 to 158.00 (157.29); 11 head, 538 to 541 lbs., 149.00 to 151.50 (150.14). Large frame 1, 55 head, 1022 lbs., 140.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 348 lbs., 149.00; 4 head, 379 lbs., 152.00; 22 head, 401 to 439 lbs., 144.00 to 158.00 (154.43); 35 head, 484 to 491 lbs., 147.50 to 161.00 (152.87); 88 head, 502 to 538 lbs., 140.00 to 148.50 (143.96); 25 head, 518 to 523 lbs., 154.00 to 155.00 (154.64) thin fleshed; 122 head, 564 to 599 lbs., 135.00 to 145.50 (140.58); 346 head, 603 to 645 lbs., 133.00 to 145.00 (140.32); 201 head, 664 to 694 lbs., 131.50 to 138.50 (137.19); 84 head, 700 to 732 lbs., 130.25 to 136.50 (133.95); 426 head, 750 to 792 lbs., 134.00 to 140.50 (135.84); 233 head, 814 to 843 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (137.15); 89 head, 855 to 867 lbs., 136.25 to 136.30 (136.29); 148 head, 916 to 921 lbs., 134.75 to 138.50 (135.63). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 416 lbs., 139.50; 22 head, 585 lbs., 130.00
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.